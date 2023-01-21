Ireland's Joe Hodge earns long-term Wolves deal 

The Boys in Green midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half year contract.
Ireland's Joe Hodge earns long-term Wolves deal 

GOOD IMPRESSION: Joe Hodge of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pic: Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 12:51
Adrian Russell

Ireland midfielder Joe Hodge has been rewarded for recent performances with a new long-term deal at Wolves.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, the club have confirmed.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui handed Hodge his full Premier League debut just last month and he's made his mark in the top-flight since then.

“Scott Sellars deserves the credit for this one," said sporting director Matt Hobbs. "He’s a player he knew from his time at Man City and he knew the family well. When Scott found out the possibility he could join us, even with the injury Joe had, he thought it was a move which would benefit the club, so actively pushed it, and he was right.

“Joe’s character is unbelievable. He’s a quiet boy, he doesn’t like any of the fuss, and is just very serious about his football. A person like that, when they get opportunities, they’re in a position to take them because they’re mentally so strong and stable.

“From his first session, Julen’s been impressed with Joe, he’s shown he’s part of his plans. He’s shown he trusts Joe and the other players trust him which is really important. Joe’s still young, he’s got to stay humble and stay patient, because he’s going to be a big, important part of our squad going forward.”

More in this section

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Old Trafford Harry Maguire knows it is a ‘squad game’ at Manchester United
Soccer - International Friendly - Italy v England - Juventus Stadium Juventus handed 15-point deduction over financial irregularities
Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League Jurgen Klopp ‘pretty sure’ Liverpool should not let James Milner go
Mick McCarthy file photo

Mick McCarthy made to wait for first match as Blackpool boss due to frozen pitch

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.272 s