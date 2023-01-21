Ireland's Joe Hodge earns long-term Wolves deal 

Ireland midfielder Joe Hodge has been rewarded for recent performances with a new long-term deal at Wolves.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, the club have confirmed.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui handed Hodge his full Premier League debut just last month and he's made his mark in the top-flight since then.

“Scott Sellars deserves the credit for this one," said sporting director Matt Hobbs. "He’s a player he knew from his time at Man City and he knew the family well. When Scott found out the possibility he could join us, even with the injury Joe had, he thought it was a move which would benefit the club, so actively pushed it, and he was right.

“Joe’s character is unbelievable. He’s a quiet boy, he doesn’t like any of the fuss, and is just very serious about his football. A person like that, when they get opportunities, they’re in a position to take them because they’re mentally so strong and stable.

“From his first session, Julen’s been impressed with Joe, he’s shown he’s part of his plans. He’s shown he trusts Joe and the other players trust him which is really important. Joe’s still young, he’s got to stay humble and stay patient, because he’s going to be a big, important part of our squad going forward.”