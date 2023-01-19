Former international and Waterford legend Peter Thomas dies aged 78

The Coventry native is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to grace the League of Ireland.
Former international and Waterford legend Peter Thomas dies aged 78

The Waterford team that won the league in 1972, with Peter Thomas, third from the left in the back row.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 20:58
John Fallon

Peter Thomas – revered as the finest goalkeeper in League of Ireland history – died on Thursday at the age of 78.

Synonymous with Waterford, for whom he won five league titles from 1968 and 1973 and an FAI Cup seven years later, he also won two full Ireland international caps, the second against then World champions Brazil in 1972.

The man known to most simply as Tommo was born in Coventry but declared for Ireland and set up home till his passing in the coastal town of Tramore.

"Waterford FC is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary former goalkeeper Peter Thomas,” said the club he lined out for over 600 times.

“Widely regarded as the best goalkeeper to grace the League of Ireland, Thomas passed away today surrounded by his loving family,” the club said today.

“Thomas had numerous spells with the Blues over the years, making almost 600 appearances, retiring at the age of 40.

“He won two caps for the Republic of Ireland before later going on to manage Tramore AFC, the town he made his home in Ireland. May he rest in peace.” 

