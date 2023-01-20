Time may be right for Caoimhín Kelleher to look after No 1 and fly the Kop 

Midway through the first half of Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Molineux, Caoimhín Kelleher raised his arm acknowledging his compatriot Nathan Collins located deep inside the opposite half.

The Liverpool goalkeeper, ball at feet, delivered one of those trademark sweeping but nonchalant long passes, returning possession to Wolves for allowing medical treatment be administered to a teammate.

Two Irish emerging stars sharing the pitch for Premier League teams sounds all so encouraging for the senior team’s outlook until contextualised.

When the two teams meet each other again on February 4 in the Premier League, only one of the international teammates will feature.

Kelleher knows full well his place in the hierarchy. He’s 24 years of age by now and the novelty of acting as ‘next man in’ is wearing off.

No longer can he rely on the undisputed No 1 Alisson getting injured, sent-off or enduring another life event like his father’s tragic passing that creates an opening.

And were he to take the reins, history has conditioned the Corkman into realising the rules of engagement.

Possession means nothing, less so the result and his individual performance.

A faultless run of victories in his five FA Cup ties and heroic shootout saves in League Cup wins is irrelevant when one of the world’s best and most established custodians is lurking.

With no sign of the 30-year-old Brazilian angling for that South American ritual of inhabiting either of El Clásico’s teams before twilight beckons, Kelleher is confined to the straitjacket.

Movement is inevitable; the question of when is the sole ponderable.

Kelleher has never given off any impression other than a man blessed with the patience of a Saint, at ease in learning his trade within the elite environment before embarking on his next venture. Belief that it entails becoming No 1 at the club he joined as a 16-year-old has never left him.

Neither does it follow that he’s observing his Ireland rivals Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers operating as first-choices in the top-flight for Southampton and Bournemouth aware it’s a working life he could share.

Branding Kelleher the best No 2 in the world could be construed as patronising, for it serves scant benefit to his deputy to risk losing his sharpness through inactivity.

It’s a clock that’s been ticking since the Leesider grew beyond satisfied rookie and most reasonable onlookers would consider crunch time looming this summer.

Whilst Liverpool’s ambitions of reclaiming the Premier League by bridging the 19-point gap to Arsenal are doomed, they still have FA Cup and Champions League ties either side of the window closing on January 31.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Haag justified the addition of Jack Butland as a third stopper based on mitigating a crisis between the sticks as the business end takes flight and similarly Klopp would be loath to lose one of his comfort blankets down the stretch.

An orderly exit seemed to be the only exit to be countenanced by Anfield chiefs until Wednesday when a report online suggested an immediate departure was a possibility once the valuation of £25-30million was met.

The Indykaila Twitter account boasts of sizeable following of 368,300, generated principally on their record for transfer accuracy.

One party deservedly joyous at the prospect of that outcome is Ringmahon Rangers, for Kelleher’s boyhood club sensibly inserted a 20% sell-on clause into their parting terms nine years ago.

The thought of banking €5-6m for the grassroots club and the generational facilities options it affords is heartwarming.

Although Klopp has dropped no indication of allowing Kelleher to leave, praising him for his latest clean sheet after Tuesday’s Cup win, a reluctance to prevent a talent in his prime from optimal exposure has to figure.

On the tempting side of the argument, they have veteran Adrián available to act as stand-in and a buyback clause, identical to Manchester City’s option on Bazunu, reduces the idea of the concession backfiring.

Kelleher retained the services of leading agents CAA Stellar during his time on Merseyside and their representatives will strike a lucrative deal to at least double his wages.

Liverpool, given the three years left on the contract their Academy graduate penned 18 months ago and his pedigree, are within their rights to command a prospective Irish record fee, in excess too of the younger Bazunu’s.

Everyone’s a winner in those circumstances. Moreover, it removes the one drawback cited to defend Kelleher’s omission from the Ireland team alongside Collins.

They could soon be gracing the pitch together in top-flight club action too and not before time.

Three permanent options for Caoimhín:

Tottenham Hotspur: Some high-profile and costly blunders, as recently as last Sunday against Arsenal, have put Hugo Lloris’s status in jeopardy and his age means Spurs were already planning a replacement. Yann Sommer and QPR’s Seny Dieng have been mentioned, a calibre Kelleher is well capable of matching.

Verdict: Good move but Spurs could plump for tried and tested.

Leicester City: Financial restrictions prevented the Foxes properly replacing Kasper Schmeichel in the summer and Danny Ward, also recruited from Liverpool, has struggled to maintain his predecessor’s standard. Relegation remains a threat but scope exists for Kelleher to establish himself at their first-choice for the next decade.

Verdict: Tempting and logical move.

Sheffield United: Along with Burnley, the Blades are on track for the automatic promotion, leading third place Watford by 11 points, and may require an upgrade on their current custodians for the challenge of Premier League survival. Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies are both over 30 and questions attach to their ability to step up to the ultimate stage.

Verdict: Nice back-up option.