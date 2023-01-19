Ogbene staying at Rotherham until bids improve

A departure from the Millers seems inevitable for Corkman Ogbene, fuelled by his refusal so far to agree a contract extension beyond the summer and the interest from fellow Championship outfits.
WANTED MAN: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (left) and Watford's Kortney Hause battle for the ball. Pic: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 17:05
John Fallon

Ireland’s strikers are in demand this January transfer window but just like Swansea City and Michael Obafemi, Rotherham United won’t part with Chiedozie Ogbene unless bids are improved.

Millwall, Middlesbrough and ironically Swansea are believed to be tracking the 24-year-old, as well as Scott Parker’s Club Brugge, and he’s on record as admiring the appeal of the Swans.

With a fortnight left in this January transfer window, an element of chicken is being played as buyers are aware this is the final chance for Rotherham to cash in on Ogbene before they lose him for free in May.

WANTED MAN: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene. Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Manager Matt Taylor sees the value in that scenario to bolster their survival bid but is pragmatic enough to know further approaches are in the offing.

“There has been interest in Chieo and those bids were turned down,” Taylor admitted to the Rotherham Advertiser.

“It’s a case now of seeing if anything comes back but there’s been nothing this week.

“If the numbers don’t move greatly on Chieo, we expect players to remain with ourselves.

"We know there are certain situations where, as the window goes on, as always, we have to make the best decision for ourselves and the football club."

Taylor expects fellow Irish attacker George Kelly back from injury soon but has been linked with a loan move for Charlie McNeill, the young Manchester United forward eligible for Ireland through his Roscommon roots.

