Pauw stepping up World Cup preparations with China and Germany friendlies 

Vera Pauw's Ireland women's national team will also take on Germany in a behind-closed-doors friendly. 
Pauw stepping up World Cup preparations with China and Germany friendlies 

PREP: Manager Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 10:55
Shane Donovan

The Ireland women's national team are continuing to step up preparations for this year's World Cup by arranging friendlies against China and Germany. 

Ireland will travel to Marbella for a 10-day camp that will culminate with a first-ever match against China PR on Wednesday, February 22. Vera Pauw's side defeated Morocco 4-0 at the same location last November. 

The team will also take on world number two-ranked side Germany in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the training camp in Marbella.

World Cup runners-up in 1999, China PR are currently 14th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings and last year won the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the ninth time to qualify for this summer’s World Cup.

On the upcoming camp and friendly, Pauw said: “It is vital to our preparations for the World Cup that we make the most of every opportunity that we have together as a squad because we only have three international windows left before that tournament starts in July. This training camp will be key to those preparations.

“China are a technically very good team who will be different from the type of teams we have come up against before. Playing against them gives us the chance to experience the pressure of international football against a highly skilled opponent.

“As part of the February training camp, we will also play against Germany in what we have agreed will be a behind-closed-doors game. This will be an excellent test for our players."

International Friendly 

China v Republic of Ireland 

Wednesday, February 22 

KO 14:00 (13:00 Irish Time) 

Estadio Nuevo Mirador

More in this section

Jesse Marsch file photo We are united – Leeds boss Jesse Marsch stunned by ‘awful’ player unrest reports
Manchester City v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Etihad Stadium Deloitte reveal more than half of world’s 20 richest clubs are in Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League - Amex Stadium Arsenal line up Brighton's Trossard as Mudryk alternative
The EFL’s security chief says the game’s authorities are working together to investigate recent reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough (Nigel French/PA)

EFL safety chief rejects criticism over Hillsborough response

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.252 s