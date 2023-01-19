Pauw stepping up World Cup preparations with China and Germany friendlies 

The Ireland women's national team are continuing to step up preparations for this year's World Cup by arranging friendlies against China and Germany.

Ireland will travel to Marbella for a 10-day camp that will culminate with a first-ever match against China PR on Wednesday, February 22. Vera Pauw's side defeated Morocco 4-0 at the same location last November.

The team will also take on world number two-ranked side Germany in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the training camp in Marbella.

World Cup runners-up in 1999, China PR are currently 14th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings and last year won the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the ninth time to qualify for this summer’s World Cup.

On the upcoming camp and friendly, Pauw said: “It is vital to our preparations for the World Cup that we make the most of every opportunity that we have together as a squad because we only have three international windows left before that tournament starts in July. This training camp will be key to those preparations.

“China are a technically very good team who will be different from the type of teams we have come up against before. Playing against them gives us the chance to experience the pressure of international football against a highly skilled opponent.

“As part of the February training camp, we will also play against Germany in what we have agreed will be a behind-closed-doors game. This will be an excellent test for our players."

International Friendly

China v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, February 22

KO 14:00 (13:00 Irish Time)

Estadio Nuevo Mirador