Arsenal line up Brighton's Trossard as Mudryk alternative

Arsenal are lining up a move for Brighton's Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, according to reports. Mikel Arteta is anxious to bolster his table-toppers' forward options after a move for Mykhailo Mudryk was gazumped by Chelsea.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Trossard had fallen out with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who dropped the Belgian from his squad for the win over Liverpool last weekend.