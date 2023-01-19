Arsenal line up Brighton's Trossard as Mudryk alternative

Earlier this month it was revealed that Trossard had fallen out with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 10:05

Arsenal are lining up a move for Brighton's Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, according to reports. Mikel Arteta is anxious to bolster his table-toppers' forward options after a move for Mykhailo Mudryk was gazumped by Chelsea.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Trossard had fallen out with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who dropped the Belgian from his squad for the win over Liverpool last weekend.

Trossard’s agent, Josy Comhair, claimed the 28-year-old is no longer on speaking terms with De Zerbi.

Trossard, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season, is likely to cost in the region of £25 million, with a year left to run on his Brighton deal. Spurs and Chelsea were also reported to be interested in signing him, but Arsenal have now joined the race, according to reports in the UK.

De Zerbi says he still hopes to keep Trossard.

“I’m sorry for the situation,” said the Italian, of the row with his attacker. 

“I don’t think I’ve made a mistake with him. The people inside Brighton know very well the situation. I’m ready to open the doors for him because he’s a good guy and a very important player for us."

