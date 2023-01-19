Blackpool line up Mick McCarthy for relegation lifeline

It will be McCarthy’s tenth managerial job – including two stints as Ireland boss
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Mick McCarthy, Manager of Cardiff City applauds the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 08:35
John Fallon

Former Ireland captain and manager Mick McCarthy will be back in the dugout this weekend, tasked with saving Blackpool from relegation to League One.

The 63-year-old is expected to be appointed today as successor to Mike Appleton, sacked on Wednesday with the Tangerines second from bottom of the Championship table on just 26 points from 27 matches.

It will be McCarthy’s tenth managerial job – including two stints as Ireland boss – and he goes straight into battle this Saturday against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.

The veteran boss, who in 2021 became the 32nd and most recent manager to accumulate 1000 games as supremo, is recruited initially on a short-term deal.

It’s a similar scenario to what he faced in his last post at Cardiff City and he duly delivered by steering the side to an eight-placed finish in the table.

A contract extension enabled him to tweak his squad over that summer and, despite the additions of Irishmen James Collins and Mark McGuinness, a club record of eight straight defeats meant the axe fell 10 months in his reign.

McCarthy, who managed Wolves and Sunderland in the Premier League, has occasionally undertaken media duties over the subsequent 14 months but in keeping with the pattern of his career, a long sabbatical was prevented by another desperate Chairman calling on his remedial powers.

At Bloomfield Road, the man who captained Ireland at Italia ’90 and managed them at their last World Cup appearance in 2002, will work with Waterford native CJ Hamilton and their latest Irish recruit, Andy Lyons.

They follow up Saturday’s relegation battle by visiting top-flight Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28. Then comes a spate of four Championship fixtures across 14 days against Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Swansea City and Stoke City.

