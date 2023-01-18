Willy Gnonto heroics pave way for Leeds FA cup progress 

Leeds 5 Cardiff 2

LEEDS belatedly scratched a seven-year itch thanks to a worldie from Willy.

Goals don't come much better than the first-minute thunderbolt from Willy Gnonto - even if the teenage prospect did thrash home his memorable strike with the wrong foot in a more than passable impression of compatriot Paolo Di Canio's stunner for West Ham against Wimbledon 22 years ago.

That's perhaps being overly-picky after one of the finest finishes this grand old ground has ever seen, but just imagine how good the 19-year-old will be when he can use both feet.

Accrington or Boreham Wood - who replay next week for the right to host Leeds in round four at the end of the month - have been duly warned.

Gnonto's heroics put the Premier League strugglers on the way to round four, and meant the long wait since their last FA Cup tie at Elland Road in 2016 was more than worth it.

Gnonto's venomous volley eased the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch - who celebrated just a third win in the last 18 games away from the daily grind of fighting for top-flight survival.

The livewire midfielder should have bagged a first-half hat-trick on a night of chasing shadows for the managerless Bluebirds - who were flattered by scoring two late consolation goals as they racked up a 10th winless game.

Leeds made a long-awaited cup return to Elland Road for the first time since beating Yorkshire rivals Rotherham 2-0 seven years ago. They joined Stockport as the second club in cup history to be handed 10 consecutive away ties when they were paired with City last month.

Two second-half goals in South Wales secured this third-round replay by the skin of their teeth but Marsch's men were soon in cruise control on the way to a first win since early November.

Speaking after, Gnoto said: "I could have scored even more but hopefully I can maintain this form into the weekend's game with Brentford.

"I've seen Di Canio's goal people are comparing mine to, mine was good but I think his goal was better."

Gnonto got them off to a dream start with his second goal since a £3.8m move from FC Zurich in September.

Cardiff's hopes of keeping it tight were left in tatters as Rodrigo swung in a cross from the right which dropped invitingly over defender Tom Sang. Gnonto did the rest with a memorable right-foot scissor-kick to find the roof of the net from a tight angle at the far post.

The Championship strugglers couldn't handle Leeds' man of the moment, who blazed over from Sam Greenwood's inviting cross six yards out. It took a great save from Jak Alnwick to deny Gnonto after he used his pace to sprint through on goal.

Greenwood's effort was hacked off the line by Joel Bagan after Gnonto turned provider but it wasn't long until Leeds stretched their lead with two goals in the space of as many minutes to underline their dominance.

Rodrigo raced onto Jack Harrison's 34th-minute through ball to round Alnwick and fire into the bottom corner. Before Cardiff could recover, Gnonto cut in from the left to beat Alnwick at the keeper's near post with a powerful angled drive, Harrison again the provider.

City thought they'd pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, but skipper Cutis Nelson's close-range header from a corner was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Gnonto came within inches of his third with a shot into the side-netting before he was taken off to a standing ovation midway through the second half.

Patrick Bamford came off the bench to calmly slot home twice inside five minutes to give the scoreline a more realistic sheen before substitute Callum Robinson headed one back and stroked home an injury-time second from the spot after Marc Roca's handball.

Leeds (4-3-3): Meslier 7; Kristensen 6, Llorente 6, Wober 7 (Ayling 57, 6), Firpo 7; Greenwood 7, Roca 6, Adams 7 (Aaronson 46, 6); Harrison 8 (Sinisterra 79, 6), Rodrigo 8 Bamford 46, 8), Gnonto 9 (Gelhardt 67, 6). Booked: Gnonto.

Cardiff (4-1-4-1): Alnwick 4; Sang 4, Nelson 5, Simpson 4, Bagan 5; Sawyers 5; M Harris 4 (Kirpe 46, 5), Rinomhota 4 (Robinson 64, 4), Ojo 5 (Philogene 88, 5), Colwill 5 (Wintle 46, 5); Etete 4 (Davies 64, 4). Booked: Sang.

Referee: Thomas Bramall