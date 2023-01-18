Brighton close in on Cork City striker Mark O’Mahony

Cork City look set to lose precocious teen striker Mark O’Mahony as Brighton and Hove Albion seek to swell their Irish battalion.

The Premier League club have in the last three seasons handed first-team debuts to Aaron Connolly, Jayson Molumby, Andrew Moran and, most famously, Evan Ferguson.

Bohemians starlet Jamie Mullins was recently snapped up, starting this week’s FA Youth Cup clash against Manchester City, with O’Mahony becoming their latest burgeoning target from the League of Ireland market.

As he turned 18 last weekend, the reigning FAI U17 Player of the Year faces no restrictions in moving to the UK during this month’s transfer window.

O’Mahony first developed at Carrigaline United before moving to Cork City’s Academy, where he progressed through the age-levels to attract the eye of first-team boss Colin Healy.

Having penned his first professional contract in January, O’Mahony was handed his debut in March, going on to make eight additional outings as his hometown club stormed to the First Division title.

He’s unlikely to be around for their return to the Premier Division on February 17 against Bohemians after the Seagulls were one of the clubs to invite him on trial. Should agreement materialise, the Rebels would be entitled to a six-figure sum in Fifa compensation.

His expected departure leaves Healy with another attacking berth to fill and it could come in the unlikely form of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf’s nephew.

Nippy left-winger Quentin Seedorf has been involved since City began pre-season training a fortnight ago and marked his first outing by scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 friendly win over UCC.

The 22-year-old had spells at Dutch outfit Vitesse and Polish second division outfit Zagłębie Sosnowiec before coming to Leeside. He’s due to figure again on Saturday against Treaty United, a friendly switched to Bishopstown due to upgrades underway at Turners Cross.

Healy has added Ethon Varian, a loan capture from Bohemians, and ex-St Patrick’s Athletic Tunde Owolabi to the strike axis of Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy that spearheaded their promotion charge. Additions to prepare them for the step-up are due in the coming weeks.