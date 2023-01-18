Ex-Ireland under-21 international Jake Mulraney completes St Pats switch 

St Patrick's Athletic have pulled off a coup of a signing in the form of ex-Ireland under-21 international Jake Mulraney.

Mulraney - who joins from Orlando City, after previously plying his trade at Atlanta United - has made no secret of his desire to return home, even with offers from the UK and other countries likely to come his way.

Dublin native Mulraney moved across the water when he was just 14, signing for Nottingham Forest, but it was a move to Scotland that kickstarted his senior career.

After signing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2016, Mulraney (26) went on to make over 50 appearances for the club before moving to Hearts, where he stayed until his move to the MLS.

It is understood that several League of Ireland clubs were on the hunt for Mulraney's services, with the Inchicore outfit eventually winning his signature.

Mulraney said: "I'm delighted to get it over the line and am really excited to be a St Pat's player. It's been a crazy couple of days. Myself and my family decided it was time to come back from America and settle back at home.

AMERICAN DREAM: Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney #23 and Atlanta United forward Jon Gallagher #26. Pic: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

"After speaking to Tim, Jon, Garrett Kelleher and the club, it was a no brainer for me to sign and I'm looking forward to the next few years.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the club and have been watching the games and the highlights in America, I know the club is on the up, there's lots of quality in the squad and coming up through the academy, and once I'd spoken to the club, it just made sense for me the sign here.

"I've been away for years (since the age of the 14) so myself and the family are delighted to be home, seeing how our baby is at home too was a big part of the decision, overall I can't wait and I'm looking forward to it."

St Pats boss Tim Clancy added: "Jake is a great signing for the club and is another key addition to our squad for the 2023 season and beyond, both on and off the pitch.

"He was of interest to us last year while he was still in the MLS, so when we heard about the possibility of him coming home, we were interested in signing him straight away.

"He's an old school winger with lots of pace, who likes to create and score goals and we think he'll fit perfectly into our squad and the way we are trying to play.

"There was a lot of interest in Jake and he had a number of other offers, we are very happy that he's chosen to sign for St Pat's, his ambition matches ours and we are looking forward to seeing Jake in action on the pitch."