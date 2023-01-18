Jurgen Klopp salutes Caoimhín Kelleher after clean sheet in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp praised the role of Caoimhín Kelleher in Liverpool’s FA Cup win at Wolves, as the Ireland goalkeeper played just his third club game of the season
SAFE HANDS: Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher catches the ball during the FA Cup third round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton. Pic: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 09:00
John Fallon

Jurgen Klopp praised the role of Caoimhín Kelleher in Liverpool’s FA Cup win at Wolves, as the Ireland goalkeeper played just his third club game of the season.

Harvey Elliott’s wondergoal was enough to set up the Reds a fourth round trip to Brighton and Hove Albion as the manager’s decision to make eight chances was vindicated.

Kelleher was one of those newcomers and, while relatively untroubled throughout, he was a commanding presence in catching loose balls when Wolves laid siege late on by sending his Ireland teammate Nathan Collins up from defence to aid their aerial bombardment.

“The full-backs were really good, centre-halves concentrated and Caoimh was there when we needed him,” Klopp said after the Corkman kept a clean sheet.

Remarkably, the victory continued Kelleher’s faultless record of the five FA Cup ties he’s started.

This was his first of this year’s competition, tacking onto run-outs in the League Cup against Derby County and Manchester City, but it is his lack of Premier League exposure that will eventually determine whether the 24-year-old sticks around Anfield just to act as understudy for Allison.

The Brazilian should be reinstated for Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Chelsea, another side to suffer a recent slump.

Klopp wasn’t discounting a retention policy, however unlikely it is that he’ll stick with a winning team.

He added: “I don’t think it would be right after one game to say this will be the team for the next eight weeks. I hope Darwin [Núñez] is coming back in training tomorrow or Thursday and he might be in contention.

“We are not in a casting show but the door is open to everyone. We have to fight and whoever is ready to fight has a good chance to play.”

