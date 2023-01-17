Elliott strike sends Liverpool into FA Cup fourth round

Wolves 0 Liverpool 1

Harvey Elliott scored a superb individual goal to send holders Liverpool into the FA Cup fourth round and put a smile back on Jurgen Klopp's face.

Klopp reacted to the defeat at Brighton that he described as the worst of his managerial career by making eight changes with only Thiago, Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo surviving.

And he was delighted by the reaction of his much-changed and youthful-looking team in a hard-fought third-round replay at Molineux.

He warned before the game they may not 'fly' but promised they would fight and they responded to his demand to win more tackles and not give away possession so easily.

It was a workmanlike display rather than a spectacular one but Klopp won't mind at all after Liverpool's recent problems. And it will put them in good heart for Saturday's lunchtime clash with Chelsea, who have had plenty of problems of their own.

Youngsters Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and Fabio Carvalho all impressed while Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - in for No 1 Alisson - was his usual unflappable self and was hardly troubled by a disappointing Wolves team.

Elliott made the outstanding contribution after only 12 minutes by scoring his fifth goal of the season.

He took a pass from Thiago 10 yards inside his own half and then surged towards the Wolves penalty area and with the home defenders backing off, he accepted the invitation to shoot and his 25-yard left foot effort flew into the net.

Man of the match Elliott said: "Milly [James Milner] was screaming 'shoot' as I was running with the ball so I thought why not? It was great to see it go in. I don't think I've been at my best but hopefully that goal will give me some confidence and I can kick on..

"We needed the win after the recent defeats. It's a massive win for us and I think we deserved it."

Elliott showed maturity and set the tone for his team-mates to follow in a game that was far from a classic - not that Liverpool cared.

Wolves made seven changes from the side that secured a vital win against relegation rivals West Ham but only when Julen Lopetegui made several substitutions in the second half did they really threaten.

The first match was marred by controversy with Wolves having what they thought was a winning goal ruled out for a highly-debatable offside decision and also unhappy at Mo Salah's second goal for Liverpool.

And Tuesday night's replay started in bizarre fashion with the floodlights tripping out after a minute just as Rayan Ait-Nouri was about to connect to Adama Traore's dangerous cross.

Referee Andre Marriner re-started the game by handing the ball to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who sportingly booted it back to Wolves but the home fans were not happy.

Traore continued to threaten with his pace and crosses but Liverpool weathered the early storm and once Elliott gave them the lead after 12 minutes they took control.

That was just the confidence boost Liverpool needed and they dominated the rest of the half. Fabio Carvalho thought he had made it 2-0 after firing in following a good move involving Naby Keita and Elliott but he was flagged offside.

Wolves lacked attacking urgency and their only threat came just before the break when Traore burst down the right hand side and fired a shot just off target.

Lopetegui's frustration as his team's performance boiled over when he had an angry finger-pointing exchange with Klopp on the touchline after one of a number of fouls by Liverpool that helped to break up Wolves' attempts to find some attacking rhythm.

The Wolves boss reacted by making two changes at the break with one-time Liverpool target Matheus Nunes and Nelson Semedo coming on for Joe Hodge and Dexter Lembikisa.

But it didn't make a great deal of difference with Wolves too slow in their build-up and struggling to penetrate the Liverpool defence.

When they did create an opening it fell to the erratic Traore who fired a shot embarrassingly high over the bar after being set up by Raul Jimenez.

Only when Lopetegui sent on Daniel Podence and Matheus Cunha after 64 minutes - and Diego Costa towards the end - did Wolves start to look more of a threat.

Ruben Neves curled a free-kick just over, Jimenez headed over from Traore cross but their best chance fell to Cunha but he volleyed over and Liverpool deservedly survived to clinch a fourth-round trip to Brighton.

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa 5; Lembikisa 5 (Semedo 46, 5), Collins 6, Gomes 6, Otto 5 Podence 64, 5); Hodge 5 (Nunes 46, 6), Moutinho 5 (Cunha 64, 5), Neves 6; Traore 6, Jimenez 6, Ait-Nouri 6.

Unused subs: Sarkic, Hwang, Kilman, Costa, Lopez.

Booked: Traore.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher 7; Milner 7 (Phillips 65, 6), Gomez 7, Konate 7, Tsimikas 6; Keita 7, Bajcetic 7 (Fabinho 75, 6), Thiago 8 (Doak 75, 6); Elliott 8, Gakpo 6 (Salah 65, 6), Carvalho 6 (Jones 65, 5).

Unused subs: Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Matip Goal: Elliott 12.

Booked: Thiago, Phillips.

Referee: Andre Marriner 7.