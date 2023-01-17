Kevin Long secures FA Cup progression for Birmingham

The Irishman scored the decisive goal as Birmingham City march on. 
Kevin Long secures FA Cup progression for Birmingham

DECISIVE GOAL: Birmingham City's Kevin Long celebrates. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 22:09
Cian Locke

Kevin Long secured FA Cup progression for Birmingham City after his side came from behind to beat Forest Green Rovers. 

Cork native Long scored the decisive goal - his first goal for the club - in the 2-1 victory after Lukas Jutkiewicz had cancelled out Ben Stevenson's long-range opener for the League One side.

Elsewhere, Elijah Adebayo was the hero Luton Town as they too came back from a single-goal deficit against Wigan Athletic. 

Adebayo's 98th-minute winner handed Luton a 2-1 win and a spot in the fourth round of the competition. 

Wigan's Thelo Asagaard had earlier opened the scoring in the 47th minute, but his strike was cancelled out just three minutes later by a Cauley Woodrow equaliser. 

Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom have also secured progression into the next round with a very convincing win over Chesterfield. 

Midfielder John Swift opened the scoring in the opening half for the hosts, while second-half strikes from Tom Rogic, Jake Livermore and Jovan Malcolm sealed the victory for Carlos Corberan's team.

