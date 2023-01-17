Man, 35, charged with attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during Sunday’s north London derby
CHARGE: Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked during the derby. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 18:23
Áine Fox

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during Sunday’s north London derby.

Ramsdale was attacked after his side completed a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Joseph Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Watts, of Hackney, was charged on Tuesday and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Following the incident on Sunday, the Football Association “strongly condemned” what had happened, while Tottenham insisted that “violence in any form has no place in football”.

Police said the Met’s Football Investigations Team was assisted in its inquiries by the club.

