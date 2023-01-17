Women's World Cup passes 500,000 milestone in ticket sales

The Girls in Green will make their tournament debut in Australia.
Women's World Cup passes 500,000 milestone in ticket sales

Denise O'Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 09:01
John Fallon

More spectators than ever will get to watch this summer’s Women’s World Cup after Fifa confirmed the milestone of 500,00 tickets sales has already been surpassed.

Ireland will make their tournament debut in Australia, co-hosts with New Zealand, and are among the top nations to have purchased tickets for the first-ever expanded 32-team extravaganza.

Harnessing the growth of the female game globally, the tournament is well on track to smash the overall attendance record of 1.1m racked up last time out three years ago in France.

The demand for tickets has been such that Ireland’s opener against the hosts and one of the favourites Australia is being upgraded to the 83,000 Accor Stadium, double the capacity of the original Allianz Stadium venue.

Pressure to accommodate disappointed fans drove the decision and it remains to be seen what official allocation is granted to Irish supporters, who had originally led to believe just 5% were ringfenced.

The Green Army will be on the move after the Sydney showdown, for they must trek 4,000 kilometres cross-continent for the Canada game in Perth on July 26, followed by another jaunt to Brisbane five days later against Nigeria to compete the pool. The top two nations proceed to the last-16.

More in this section

Morocco v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Education City Stadium Wolves agree deal for Spain and Paris St Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia
David Moyes file photo I was right to spend big at West Ham, says David Moyes
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Arsenal target Declan Rice but Chelsea may want to scupper deal again
<p>CHANGE GONNA COME: Manager Jurgen Klopp accepts change is coming to his Liverpool side. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA</p>

Major clearout likely as Jurgen Klopp says ‘change’ coming at Liverpool

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s