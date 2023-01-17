Thomas Byrne defends State’s commitment to football

New Junior Sports Minister Thomas Byrne admits the Government must “step up to the plate’ to fund football but was swift to remind the FAI of the State bailout.

His defence of the exchequer spend was in response to a tirade on Friday by outgoing Chairman Roy Barrett highlighting inequality of grant aid between GAA and football.

By the former stockbroker’s analysis, which Byrne doesn’t contest, the biggest participation sport in the country has received just 27% of the €430m assigned to GAA by Leinster House and Sport Ireland.

Byrne has yet to formally meet the FAI, having been handed the portfolio at Christmas, but given the difficulties his predecessor Jack Chambers endured to secure extra cash from the finance department, a scramble for slices of the pie is inevitable.

The impact of what Barrett branded “chronic underinvestment”, coupled with slowness of reducing their €65m of debt, places the FAI very much at the mercy of state paymasters to finance their strategic objectives.

Two of those pillars - an ambitious infrastructure plan to modernise facilities over the next decade and creating an industry for players and coaches to meet the challenges presented by Brexit - are non-starters without multimillions of investment.

As a TD for Meath East, where his children are involved in both football and GAA and he attends Drogheda United matches at the dilapidated Head in The Game Park, Byrne realises the necessities.

“Roy Barrett’s has done a really good job in difficult circumstances and I’m going to look at and take his comments very, very seriously,” stressed the newcomer about words from the Chair, who will step aside after three years once his successor is sourced.

“I’m not going to argue with his calculations but they do go back to 2000.

“In the last number of years, there has been huge support for football - the FAI got significant Government support in their darkest days, when we could have just said ‘no, we can’t fund this, that is it’.

“We funded it because of those grassroots right around the country. We’re going to look at figures in more recent years in more detail.”

Byrne, whose previous brief was as Minister of State for European Affairs in Brussels, surmised a degree of the disparity might be explained by inadequate applications to the Sports capital Programme.

“I think the FAI have got better in terms of educating clubs in terms of how to apply for funding because a lot depends on whether a club applies itself,” he noted.

“The GAA were excellent at this 15 years ago.

“This could be a factor so I’m going to look at this. But I know that the FAI have really developed their expertise there.

“There were different figures thrown around but the last Sports Capital programme a year ago was €150m - the most given out ever to sports clubs right around the country.

“We will absolutely have a programme this year; we just have to finalise the details with the Department of Public Expenditure by reviewing the last round. We want the FAI men and women to be funded out of that.

“I’ll invite clubs up and down the country, along with bigger projects, to make applications.”

Barrett’s critique not alone questioned the distribution of grants between the main field sports but betting tax being ringfenced for racing despite the growing proportion of wagers being laid on football and GAA.

Byrne swerved that anomaly, plus the plea from Barrett of an increase from two to three percent but was holding firm on the 40% female board presence by the end of this year.

"Look, he (Barrett) is not making a point that one could straight away disagree with but in reality it's a matter for the Minister for Finance because it’s a tax,” he added.

"This was set up 20 years ago and clearly times have changed but it is set up into legislation.

“That’s not the easiest thing to change and it is a fact that the horse racing industry employs up to 30,000 people around the country, so there's a huge amount of employment around that.

“But the FAI is making huge progress on gender balance, an important part of the programme for Government. We want to really iron out any inequalities.

“The first person I saw when I walked into the Soccer Writers Ireland awards on Saturday was Vera Pauw.

“Coming from a house where my wife is the main sports person, we’re very proud of her Irish women’s team. It’s historic to reach this year’s World Cup.

"We see a changing Ireland - a lot of people have moved here - and football is a global sport that is becoming more and more popular. I think we're going to just have to step up to the plate.”