Pat Fenlon returns to Bohemians as Director of Football

Creating new memories is the objective for Pat Fenlon who is back working in the League of Ireland having joined his former club Bohemians as Director of Football.

The 53-year-old remains one of the league’s decorated personalities, winning every honour as a player and leading Bohs and Shelbourne to five league titles as manager before moving to Scottish club Hibernian, where he twice reached the primary Cup final.

However, in recent years he’s been operating behind the scenes, firstly as Waterford Director of Football under the initial phase of Lee Power’s ownership and then as general manager with Belfast club Linfield.

Whilst extremely happy with the Irish League champions, who were minutes from reaching the Europa Conference League last summer, personal reasons were behind a change of location nearer his Dublin base.

New Cork City owner Dermot Usher had also been in talks with the former Ireland U21 international to oversee operations but the offer from Bohs proved too enticing.

The club endured a difficult 2022 season, sacking Keith Long after eight years and replacing him with Declan Devine after at least one other candidate turned it down.

Devine, who managed his native Derry City twice, will be assisted by Fenlon in all aspects, particularly recruitment. Bohs note that this development coincides with their move to a daytime training schedule, mirroring the format of other Premier Division clubs.

The club’s women’s national league team, and underage set-up, will also form part of Fenlon’s portfolio.

Fenlon said: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to the club and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead. I have some really special memories from my previous spells at the club and I want to help make new ones.

“It is a really exciting time to be getting back involved with Bohs. There has been a lot of good work done rebuilding the club over the last decade and you can see how much the club has grown in several areas in recent years.

“I feel the foundations are strong, there is a great atmosphere and affiliation around the club, and I believe that we have an opportunity to build on all of that, be stronger again, and bring further success to the club.

“It will be my job to oversee the football operations of the club alongside the board of directors to help get Bohs where we all want to be.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the board, Declan Devine and the men’s team, Seán Byrne and all involved with the women’s set-up, with Craig Sexton and the academy and youth sections.

“Everyone is pulling together to try to push the club on as much as we can and as sustainably as we can, and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

Welcoming Fenlon back to Dalymount Park, Bohemian Football Club president Matt Devaney said: “The Director of Football role is something the board has given careful consideration to in recent months.

“With the move to full-time training for the men’s first team, the growth of the academy and continued investment in our women’s team, it makes sense to have a football person overseeing those operations.

“In Pat, we believe we have the ideal candidate with a wealth of experience for the role and we are delighted he has agreed to come on board.

"We look forward to working closely with Pat as we all try to push the club on."