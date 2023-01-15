Pinnock: Bees have transformed ‘bus stop’ into fortress

Ethan Pinnock believes Brentford have turned their ‘bus stop in Hounslow’ into a fortress.

The Bees have lost just once at home this season in the Premier League, to leaders Arsenal in September, and picked up another three points with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ivan Toney’s penalty and Mathias Jensen’s cool finish made it three wins in a row and seven games unbeaten for Brentford, who climbed to eighth.

The club, in only their second season in the Premier League, now revel in their ‘bus stop’ tag, having originally been mocked with it by QPR fans during one particularly galling defeat in the dim and distant past.

“The boys are confident,” said defender Pinnock. “We weren’t playing one of the top, top teams, and sometimes your standards can drop a bit.

“It was important to keep our standards and we did that. We go into every game thinking we can get three points.

“We want to keep the momentum going, we’re on a great run of results.

“Our big aim was to make our home ground a fortress, to keep the intensity, and we’ve done that.”

Meanwhile Nottingham Forest face a nervous wait to find out the extent of Dean Henderson’s injury.

The on-loan goalkeeper suffered what looked like a thigh injury when taking a late goal-kick in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Leicester at the City Ground.

He went down for treatment but was forced to carry on playing as even though Forest had not used all five substitutions they had used up all their slots to make changes.

“I think my first impression is not good,” Steve Cooper said. “But scans will tell more with more clarity in the next day or two so we will have to see how that goes.”

Forest triumphed with a brace from Brennan Johnson.