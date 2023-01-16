Relieved Potter 'really looking forward' to working with 'exciting' Mudryk 

CHELSEA 1 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

MIKHAILO Mudryk took to the field at half-time at Stamford Bridge to greet the Chelsea supporters after completing his £88.5 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The deal for the Ukraine winger - completed after Chelsea moved quickly and unexpectedly to snuff out Arsenal’s interest in the player - was the latest component of the expensive rebuilding process being undertaken by the club’s ownership and marked the fifth new arrival of the January transfer window.

Graham Potter spoke after the game of the challenge of introducing so many new faces - 13 have come into the club over the last two transfer windows - and, unusually in recent weeks, was able to do so on the back of a much-needed win.

Kai Havertz’s 64th minute header secured only a second win in ten Premier League games for Potter’s side and the relief felt by the manager was evident. The performance, though, confirmed there is still an awful lot of work to do.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't relieved because it's nice to get a win,” he said. “And you know, I thought we played better than getting no points against Fulham.

“You have to deal with the bad times deal with tough situations, accept the criticism that comes your way and take your responsibilities and that's what we've tried to do.

“And then I think the players they've they've suffered of course and it's not nice. But that's why it's important for them to to enjoy the win today and three points. And it gives us a little bit of a shot in the arm for for the weekend.”

Chelsea had scored just four goals in their previous eight games while Havertz’s match-wnner took his tally to five league goals, making him the club’s leading scorer. Potter emphasised the attacking qualities Mudryk will bring to the club, but the squad continues to lack a consistent goalscorer.

“I think you are never surprised in the in the transfer window,” said Potter, referring to manner in which the Mudryk deal was concluded.

“Because things happen. Sometimes like you don't expect them to happen.

“But in terms of what he brings, he's a young player with with a big future. He’s exciting one v one, direct, attacks the backline, can go in in wide areas but also affects the goal. So he’s a really exciting player. I think our supporters will really like him.”

And referring to the player’s eight and a half year contract, he added: “I'm just looking forward to working with him. If I'm here for the remainder of his contract, we're all be happy.”

Potter’s task has not been made any easier by the fact he currently has 11 first team players either injured or suspended, That, though, does not mean the manager is pushing for more signings this month.

“You've just got to understand that we've got about 10 I think 11 players unavailable,” he said.

“So obviously you can't just sign players to replace those because in the end, you have a squad of. 30 And that's the problem. So you have to do the right thing and and look what the right solutions are.”

The manager made five changes to the line-up that had lost at Fulham on Thursday and there was certainly a disjointed look at times to the reshaped line-up during the first half and it took three excellent saves - first from Tyrick Mitchell and then Michael Olise and Jeff Schlupp - from the not always convincing Kepa to deny Crystal Palace an opening goal.

But there were also promising signs for Potter’s side who dominated long periods of possession and created enough opportunities of their own to have reached the interval ahead. Had Havertz managed to direct a good headed chance on target to Lewis Hall been more precise with a low shot from a tight angle, Chelsea would have reached the interval ahead.

Yet while there was no shortage of commitment from the Blues, the home side lacked the quality to repeatedly unpick a determined Palace defence.

The start of the second half provided a reminder both of Palace’s threat and Chelsea’s attacking weaknesses. Kepa was once again called into action, this time to beat away a powerful shot by Wilf Zaha before Chelsea countered only for Havertz to place his shot to close to Vicente Guaita.

All the signs were this would be yet another frustrating afternoon for Potter and his players and the manager introduced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to freshen up his attack. The switch was immediately rewarded when Havertz got above Cheik Doucoure to head home from Ziyech’s cross after the Morocco international worked a short corner routine with Conor Gallagher.

There was more than a note of desperation to their play as they held on in the final, frantic minutes but for once, there was no sting in the tail for Potter’s side and it was Palace manager Patrick Vieira who was left disappointed.

“There was a lot of frustration from my side because I think we get decisions and too many decisions against us,” he said.

“What is important is to understand that we don’t want any kind of favours. We just want to be treated like everybody else and today there were too many decisions that went against us and the frustration grew from game after game and this is something that I can’t accept.”

He added: “We created chances to score today. The problem is not creating, it’s about scoring. We should score more. That’s a fact. We have lost a bit of confidence. When you don’t win games you lose confidence. But the performance today was positive.”

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga 9; Chalobah 6, Thiago Silva 8, Badiashile 6, Hall 7 (Koulibaly 77, 6); Gallagher 7, Jorginho 6, Chukwuemeka 6 (Aubameyang 63, 6); Ziyech 7 (Kovacic 88, 6), Havertz 7 (Azpilicueta 88, 6), Mount 6.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Cucurella, Humphreys.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita 6; Clyne 6, Guehi 7, Andersen 6 (Tomkins 38, 6), Mitchell 7; Schlupp 6 (Hughes 67, 6), Doucoure 7; Ayew 6 (Mateta 67, 6), Eze 6 (Edouard 67, 6), Olise 7; Zaha 6.

Subs not used: Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Richards, Ikechukwu.

Referee: Peter Bankes 6