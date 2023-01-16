Isak strikes late for Magpies after Mitrovic's spot of bother at former club

Newcastle 1

Fulham 0

ALEXANDER Isak was named man of the match for his pivotal late intervention from the bench, but the St James' Park groundman would perhaps have been more deserving of the award.

Aleksandar Mitrovic might not concur, having fallen foul of a well-watered penalty spot in a slapstick moment which helped to preserve Newcastle's lengthy home clean sheet and paved the way for a dramatic victory which saw the hosts regain third place after posting a club record-equalling 14th game unbeaten in the top flight.

Turf luck. A pain in the grass. However Mitrovic might like to reflect on his costly slip-up, right now it probably feels like life's a pitch.

Kieran Trippier's clumsy challenge on Bobby Decordova Reid handed Fulham a glorious chance to break the deadlock midway through the second half of a tense contest. The former Newcastle forward duly scored, only to concede an indirect free kick after slipping as he made to shoot to ensure the ball found the net courtesy of an illegal double touch.

The Serbian international has now failed to score from three of his six penalties this season, and this one really has to be filed under the heading of you really couldn't make it up.

"It certainly was a crazy second half," Eddie Howe reflected. The Newcastle manager added: "There was a lot going on and I think my heart rate has just about calmed down."

Just as it appeared Fulham might emerge with a share of the spoils, an outcome which by no means would have flattered them, Isak nodded home the winner a minute from time after Callum Wilson lifted Sean Longstaff's centre invitingly back across the face of goal.

Victory was based on another rock-solid defensive performance. They don't gauge shut outs in this part of the world in terms of games any more, they're measured in months. Three and counting at St James' Park, which even given the hiatus for a World Cup is some going.

They'll soon be selling t-shirts declaring 'I was there' for Ivan Toney's consolation goal in Brentford's 5-1 shellacking on October 8, the last time Newcastle let in a goal at home. Even that arrived from the penalty spot. They most recently shipped a goal from open play here over 13 hours of football ago. Five consecutive top flight clean sheets is another club record.

Given slices of luck as large as the misfortune to befall Mitrovic from 12 yards, it'll probably be another three months before Nick Pope has to pick the ball out of his net on Tyneside.

It wasn't all plain sailing and there remained other questions for Howe to fend off. Joelinton started despite being charged with drink driving offences last week. The Brazilian is due to appear in court later this month but was given the green light to start after what amounted to a vote from his team-mates following a squad meeting on Friday.

"We had internal discussions with Joe," Howe revealed. "We don't underestimate the severity of what he did but he's spoken with the group, he's very remorseful and we put him in the team based on everything that we know."

Then there were the almost farcical scenes in dealing with a first-half ankle injury suffered by Bruno Guimaraes in an early challenge with Fulham's Joao Palhinha.

It became abundantly clear very quickly that the Brazilian should come off but he carried on nevertheless, in tears at one point as he clearly exacerbated a problem which should probably have resulted in a 10-day lay-off but now threatens his participation in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton towards the end of January.

It got to such a surreal point at one stage that goalkeeper Nick Pope was told to go down with injury to stop play so Bruno could be administered pain killing tablets as confusion reigned. "With hindsight we should have taken him off earlier," Howe conceded."

Newcastle could have won with more to spare. Fabian Schar's second-half free-kick hit the foot of a post and substitute Allan Saint-Maximin fired inches wide. Bernd Leno twice saved well to deny Wilson but was helpless to prevent the dramatic late winner, Isak's third in four appearances since a club record £60m arrival in August.

"I have so many things to say about the performance of the referee," Fulham boss Marco Silva said afterwards, mainly in relation to an earlier unsuccessful penalty appeal when Dan Burn tangled with Andreas Pereira. "It's a clear penalty and a red card. The game would have been completely different. I'm really proud of my team but credit to Newcastle, they're a really strong side."

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 8; Trippier 7, Botman 7, Schar 7, Burn 7; Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 5 (Saint-Maximin 46, 6), Willock 6 (Isak 70, 7); Almiron 4 (Murphy 85, 5), Wilson 7 (Wood 90, 5), Joelinton 5. Booked: Pope.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 7; Tete 7, Diop 7 (Alves Morais 90, 5), Ream 7, Kurzawa 7; Palhinha 7, Reed 6 (Cairney 90, 5); Decordova-Reid 7 (Wilson 90, 5), Pereira 6 (James 77, 6), Willian 6 ( Adarabioyo 77, 5); Mitrovic 5. Booked: Kurzawa, Ream, Pereira.

Referee: Robert Jones