Chelsea complete signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m
Chelsea complete signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

CONFIRMED: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 15:02
Robert O'Connor

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m.

The 22-year-old was in attendance for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club’s website.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk had looked poised to sign for London rivals Arsenal before a last-minute intervention from recruitment head Paul Winstanley and co-owner Behdad Eghbali on Saturday, with the pair flying to Turkey to negotiate the deal.

Mykhaylo Mudryk had looked set to join Arsenal before a last-minute Blues intervention (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He becomes the 14th first-team signing since Todd Boehly bought the club last year, with total spending for his short reign now totalling over £350m.

Portugal international Joao Felix signed on loan from Atletico Madrid for around £9m as the club’s fourth January buy last week, before being sent off on his debut at Fulham on Thursday.

Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly have also arrived this season for significant transfer fees as Boehly set about rebuilding Chelsea’s squad.

More in this section

Arsenal v Chelsea - Barclays Women's Super League - Emirates Stadium Sam Kerr snatches late point for Chelsea against Arsenal at the Emirates
Joelinton File Photo Joelinton in Newcastle line-up against Fulham after arrest for drink driving
SSE Airtricity / Soccer Writers Ireland Awards 2022 Stephen Bradley and Pearl Slattery win at the Soccer Writers awards
ChelseaMudrykPlace: UK
<p>TROUBLE: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton.</p>

The end of an era: How a wasted summer led to Liverpool’s collapse

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.243 s