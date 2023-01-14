Wolves beat relegation rivals West Ham as Daniel Podence strikes again

West Ham slumped into the Premier League bottom three following defeat at fellow strugglers Wolves
Wolves beat relegation rivals West Ham as Daniel Podence strikes again

WINNER: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 17:57
Mark Mann Bryans

West Ham slumped into the Premier League bottom three following defeat at fellow strugglers Wolves.

Both sides went into the Molineux meeting out of form in the league but it was the hosts who sealed a 1-0 victory courtesy of a smart Daniel Podence strike which lifts them out of the relegation zone.

West Ham headed to the Black Country having won just one of their last nine Premier League games, taking a single point from their previous six.

It left the Hammers looking over their shoulder and into the drop zone, where their hosts sat following an equalling galling run of results.

Julen Lopetegui has arrested a slide but is still calling for more from his new charges, who had just one victory in eight before this game.

They were not at their best here but still had enough to beat a poor West Ham side, with the visitors barely testing Jose Sa in the Wolves goal throughout the afternoon.

A weak strike from Jarrod Bowen was the first effort of the game but from then on David Moyes' side only occasionally flickered into life.

Instead they were on the back foot, Lukasz Fabianski having to be alert to save a curling Matheus Nunes strike before fit-again Vladimir Coufal came close for West Ham only to see his effort cleared off the line by Hugo Bueno.

There were no other chances in a first half that will not live long in the memory - but Wolves struck just three minutes after the restart.

West Ham were caught upfield as Wolves broke at pace, the ball ultimately finding its way to Podence on the edge of the box.

He fired home a low drive for his third goal in five games as Molineux erupted.

West Ham have only scored six goals away from home in the league this season and never looked like adding to that measly tally to rescue a result.

Instead, Ruben Neves saw a trademark long-range strike cannon back into play off the crossbar as Wolves looked to extend their advantage.

Said Benrahma could only fire a tame shot at Sa after fellow substitute Gianluca Scamacca had won the ball back on the byline.

The visitors threw more and more players forward in the latter stages but could not muster an equaliser and were spared conceding a late second as Raul Jimenez saw an injury-time effort ruled out for offside.

More in this section

March at the double as Brighton stun Liverpool March at the double as Brighton stun Liverpool
Everton v Southampton - Premier League - Goodison Park Pressure increases on Lampard as Southampton come from behind to beat Everton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - Premier League - City Ground Brennan Johnson boosts Forest survival bid with brace to beat Leicester
<p>WANTED MAN: Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk. Pic: PA</p>

Chelsea agree fee for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.224 s