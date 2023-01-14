March at the double as Brighton stun Liverpool

Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

Solly March scored twice as Brighton comfortably beat Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

March opened the scoring just after half-time by tapping in from close range before scoring a fantastic second goal, bending a strike beyond Alisson after being fed through by Irish youngster Evan Ferguson.

Substitute Danny Welbeck then added a late third in what was a dominant display from the Seagulls.

The only thing missing from Brighton’s first-half performance was a goal, which almost came on eight minutes when Trent Alexander-Arnold did brilliantly to divert March’s low effort off the goal-line and over the bar.

Liverpool did threaten on the break occasionally, with Mo Salah firing an effort over the bar from the right-hand side after being found over the top by Fabinho on 26 minutes.

Salah again found space a minute later, this time shooting at goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who was forced to parry his effort away from goal before Alexander-Arnold picked out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle, but he failed to divert the ball towards goal.

The excellent Kauro Mitoma caused Liverpool all sorts of problems in the opening 45 minutes but he should have done better when being fed through on goal by Mac Allister, poking a shot well wide of the target.

He was in again moments later, this time drilling a low ball across the box which evaded everyone.

Brighton thought they had been awarded a penalty right before the half-time whistle when Alisson tripped March in the box but VAR replays showed the Brighton man was offside.

But Brighton had their deserved lead moments after the game resumed for the second half when Joel Matip gave the ball away to Mac Allister in a dangerous area before Ferguson played in Mitoma to square the ball across goal for March to tap in.

And March had his second on 53 minutes, latching onto Ferguson’s through ball before unleashing a terrific strike beyond Alisson.

Liverpool’s afternoon was summed up when substitute Harvey Elliott had the chance to test Sanchez from close range with 15 minutes remaining but instead dragged a dreadful effort wide of the target.

Moments later, Cody Gakpo almost had a first Liverpool goal when the ball fell to him a couple of yards out but Sanchez leapt at his feet to deny him.

But Brighton put a stop to any faint hopes of a Liverpool comeback when substitute Danny Welbeck latched onto March’s flick-on, took a touch, and calmly finished past Alisson.

It could even have been four with three minutes remaining when Welbeck fired straight at Alisson when he had space in the box.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Sanchez, Groß, Dunk (Webster 90’), Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister (Sarmiento 83’), March, Lallana (Veltman 66’), Mitoma (Lamptey 90’), Ferguson (Welbeck 66’).

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip (Gomez 69’), Konate, Robertson, Henderson (Elliott 69’), Fabinho (Keita 68’), Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Doak 69’).

Referee: D England.