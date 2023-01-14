Scant appetite within Government to share betting levy proceeds across sport

Roy Barrett’s plea for an increase on the betting levy to fund sports infrastructure is unlikely to be acceded by the Government.

The outgoing Chairman of the FAI suggested on Friday a hike from 2% to 3% would go a long way to modernising facilities, not just the litany of dilapidated stadia across the League of Ireland.

An audit is currently underway on the FAI’s behalf by a Welsh specialist firm to quantify the costs of upgrades and new builds across that sector.

Barrett, managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers for 24 years until the company was sold to AIB in 2021, isn’t the first public figure to question the fairness surrounding the allocation of grants from the betting levy.

Although gambling on football and other field sports has been popularised in the modern era, it is the original preserve of racing that benefits disproportionately from the tax take.

A change is the law is long overdue, insists the first ever independent Chair of Irish football’s governing body.

“Since 2001, all the proceeds from the betting levy have gone, in proportion, 80/20, by legislation, to horse racing and greyhound racing,” explained the man who this week confirmed his intention to depart the FAI once his successor is sourced.

“That’s just over €1.5bn that’s going to those two sports. Where have they spent the money?

“Over 60% of that is in prize money, for a sport which, let’s just say, isn’t growing. Some could argue it is in decline.

“If there’s €1.5bn of betting levies being raised, what are they raised on?

“UK’s gambling commission conducted a survey on bets from 2017 to 2020 and 60% of bets are on football.

“You can argue there’s a local difference in Ireland and say 40% are on football. Why should 40% of the bets and levies that are applied to that go exclusively to horse racing and greyhound racing? I just cannot get my head around that.”

Whatever about the distribution, Barrett feels the State must in the first instance shave more tax off the seismic revenue generated by the gaming powerbrokers.

“Do I think football, given all of the benefits that accrue from it, should receive equal funding as greyhound racing and horse racing? Yes, I do. Do I think the betting tax levy going exclusively to those two sports is right? No, I don’t.

“And do I think sport in general, and football in particular, should in time benefit from those levies, and would that be a better thing societally, from a health perspective and community perspective? Unambiguously.

“I would have hoped for sport that something like this would have been addressed a couple of years ago. We’ve a betting levy of 2% (but) increase it to 3% and let other sports, not just football, benefit from it. Government needs to invest in sport and here’s one way of doing it.”

Eyes on the lucrative betting levy pot have been ongoing as the battle for resources becomes stretched across Government departments in the cost-of-living crisis.

A recent report indicated then Junior Minister for Sport Jack Chambers was rebuffed in his efforts by the Department of Finance, whose purported preference was for any funds to be invested into counteracting and treating problem gambling cases.

That is where the State’s priority lies, shuttling the FAI’s pleas for a slice of the largesse into context and the bracket of aspiration.