Roy Barrett: Euros qualification shouldn't determine Stephen Kenny future

Stephen Kenny’s continuation into the Ireland job shouldn’t hinge on whether he reaches the Euro 2024 finals, according to his ardent supporter Roy Barrett.

Consensus decrees that Barrett’s imminent departure as Chairman of the FAI robs Kenny of his most loyal backer and leaves him exposed to being ousted.

Kenny was U21 manager when Barrett was appointed as the inaugural independent supremo in January 2020 but within four months was part of a subcommittee who decided to fast-track his elevation to the senior job, thereby unseating Mick McCarthy.

Since international football resumed in September 2020 following the initial onset of Covid-19, the Ireland boss has overseen 30 matches at the helm without much success.

He failed to get past the first hurdle of the Euro 2021 playoff, has finished both Uefa Nations League campaigns third of four nations and the World Cup qualification was all but over inside the first window after an embarrassing home loss to Luxembourg.

Throughout, Barrett has remained upbeat about Kenny’s leadership – excusing the slippages as ‘bumps on the road’ – and firmly believes tournament qualification is not a prerequisite to extending his stay beyond his current deal.

Few of his fellow board members, well those with a football background, shared the Chair’s faith in the man primarily responsible for generating the cash to relieve the association’s debt pile but it was agreed one last shot should be offered.

Escape clauses, among them restricting the payoff in the event of a premature sacking, feature in the deal.

Kenny had revealed midway through his disastrous World Cup campaign that his plan from the outset was to rebuild the squad for this tilt at reaching Germany.

Adverse results in the meantime, however, suppressed Ireland into the third pot of seeds and they were duly punished with a nightmare draw against France and Netherlands for the Euro campaign kicking off against Les Bleus on March 27.

Unless Ireland upset the formbook by splitting the pair of heavyweights, they will rely on navigating another two rounds of playoffs, which they’re likely to marginally nudge into.

In the view of Barrett, who chose personal phonecalls to directors rather than a board meeting to announce his planned departure, the FAI should wait until the entirety of Ireland’s involvement before deciding on Kenny’s fate.

Even at that juncture, and with England U21 boss Carsley interested in managing the country he represented, Barrett isn’t convinced a change at the top is a certainty.

“It shouldn't be that if Stephen doesn't qualify then, or if anybody else doesn't qualify, that that's the arbiter of whether someone has done a good or a bad job and what they can do in the future,” said Barrett, after initially stating the manager’s tenure would be defined by this campaign.

“The reality is we are playing the World Cup finalists, the World Cup quarter finalists and Greece.

“That's a massive challenge. We all hope for a good outcome and that the team plays well (but) it shouldn't be that it's just about whether we qualify or not, given the opposition that we have. That doesn't make a huge amount of sense to me.”

Barrett may still be in the building midway through the campaign while the FAI sources his successor and suggested his colleagues won’t opt to hit the ejector seat prematurely.

“Personally? Absolutely,” he said.

“If you step back from the emotion of it, we’ve provided Stephen with a contract until the end of Euro 2024.

“So that hopefully will be complete with us in the finals. In terms of qualifying for it, it doesn’t complete until the worst-case scenario, the play-offs.

“That’s my view as of now but what I know, with certainty, it’s the board who provided Stephen with that contract.”

Along with a relaxed approach to the manager's security, Barrett isn’t concerned about the lack of a main FAI sponsor. He was the forefront in brokering the bailout deal which avoided potential insolvency but was unable over his three years to convince the corporate sector he inhabited as Goodbody Stockbroker MD to shell out the €3m per annum sought for prime placing on FAI branding.

“It’s possible that we could be sitting here in 12 months with no sponsor but I don’t believe that’s likely,” he opined.

“I’ve no doubt that we will get sponsors and the volume we’ll benefit from over the next 12 months will be significant.

“For me, it’s never been a big issue. There are lots of other sources of revenue and things that we can compensate for whatever period we’re without a sponsor.

“It’s not as if we haven’t had opportunities or options. Some of them weren’t acceptable.

“It doesn’t really bother me. Certainly not as much as it bothers other people about putting a name on a jersey.”