Graham Potter admits it's ‘tough to see any light’ after Chelsea’s latest loss

Graham Potter admitted it was 'tough to see any light' after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham left them equidistant from the relegation zone and the top four in the Premier League table
Graham Potter admits it's ‘tough to see any light’ after Chelsea’s latest loss

TOUGH TIMES: Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 23:00
Sonia Twigg

Graham Potter admitted it was “tough to see any light” after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham left them equidistant from the relegation zone and the top four in the Premier League table.

Fulham’s victory was the first against their local rivals in 17 years – and only their second since 1979 – as Chelsea’s struggles continued with just one win to their name in their last nine league matches.

The travelling support were left frustrated by Chelsea’s result with Potter receiving a mixed response when he went over to clap the Blues fans at the end of the game.

The manager remained downcast after the match and admitted it was a difficult moment for the club.

“I can’t sit here and say that things are improving when the results are like they are,” Potter said.

“What we do know is we know a lot more about the club, we know a lot more about the players, we know a lot more about what we need to do to get the club back to where it can be and should be.

“At the moment it isn’t there. Lots of things have happened over a period of time that manifested itself into this situation now and then we have to make sure that we act well going forwards.

“But at the moment it’s tough, it’s tough to see any light, it’s tough to see any green shoots because we’re hurting from defeat.” 

Chelsea have admittedly been battling a serious injury crisis this season, with 11 players due to be absent from the game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Joao Felix’s red card ensured he will serve a three-match ban, with Denis Zakaria also going off injured on Thursday night. They join Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy on the sidelines.

Potter admitted the club are suffering, but insisted he has the support of the players.

“I think everybody at the club is suffering,” he said.

“You’re looking for answers – you’re not looking for somebody to blame – but you’re looking for a simple answer and it’s obviously not that simple.

“The players are supportive, they want to do better than they are and they want to get good results. We know the challenges that we have, but we don’t want to use them as an excuse, but they are what they are.

“I thought the players down to 10 men, kept going, the spirit of the team was good, the attitude of the team was good.

“(Going) down to 10 men it’s not easy to do it, like I said I don’t think Fulham did that much and I was disappointed with the goal, but we kept pushing as well.

“So I don’t see any problem with their mentality, I just think that we have to improve.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Fulham - Premier League - Emirates Stadium When a plan comes together: Martin Odegaard’s bumpy path to destiny
Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Celtic Park Arsenal close to landing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar in £80m deal
Roy Barrett: Euros qualification shouldn't determine Stephen Kenny future Roy Barrett: Euros qualification shouldn't determine Stephen Kenny future
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League - Amex Stadium

Leandro Trossard wants to leave Brighton after being dropped by Roberto De Zerbi

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.27 s