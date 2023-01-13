Cork City agree loan deal for Celtic's Tobi Oluwayemi

The 'keeper has been capped at under-19 for England.
'KEEPER RANKS: Tobi Oluwayemi signs for Cork City on loan from Celtic. Pic: Cork City FC

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 15:57
Shane Donovan

Colin Healy has swelled his goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Tobi Oluwayemi on loan.

Oluwayemi - capped up to Under 19 level by England - will join Colin Healy’s side until the end of June. 

The promising 'keeper joins City after the club lost the services of 2022 number one David Harrington to Fleetwood Town in early January.

Oluwayemi - who spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy before moving to Scotland in 2019 - will now vie for the number one spot with last season's understudy, Jimmy Corcoran. 

Speaking on joining the Rebel Army, the loanee said: "I’m really happy to be joining Cork City. I think this is a fantastic opportunity for me to do this. When I first heard that Cork City were interested, it was a move that I thought could be very good for me. 

"I know Barry Coffey well from his time at Celtic, and he had a lot of good things to say about the club, about where the club want to go and the supporters. I am looking forward to getting over to Cork and meeting everyone.”

City boss Healy welcomed the news saying: “We have been working on this for a while and we are delighted to get Tobi in. We have a very good relationship with Celtic, and we appreciate their help in getting this deal done. Tobi is a very talented lad, and we are looking forward to working with him over the coming months. 

"He will strengthen our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him in training next week,” Healy added.

