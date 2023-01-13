Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved in transfer window

The club have already signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £38million
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved in transfer window
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems will not be solved in the transfer window (David Davies/PA)
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 12:53
Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists their current problems cannot be solved in this transfer window.

After back-to-back wins upon the Premier League’s resumption, the club slipped up with a 3-1 defeat at Brentford and then were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Klopp is currently missing forwards Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who faces a race to be fit to face Brighton on Saturday, but his midfield has also suffered with injury problems this season.

The club have already signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £38million but the Reds boss admits that is likely to be their only purchase this month as there are not the resources available to deepen the squad.

“Come on, do I have to tell the money story again? What could be the reason – that we have money like crazy but we don’t buy the players even when they are available?” said Klopp.

“That’s what you think of me, after all the years? Why do you ask the question when the answer lies on the table. You know the answer.

“If I sit here and say ‘No, no, no. We have money in the bank massively like we don’t know what to do with but the players out there – Nah we don’t do that’.

Injuries are the big, big shadow over all of us because we cannot solve it in the transfer window

“We have on top of that the problem that in the moment four of our offensive players are injured. Now, we buy another one then they will come back, Darwin soon, the others a little bit later, and then we have seven strikers.

“We couldn’t even put them all on the Champions League list. It is just not that easy. You cannot solve the problems – especially with injuries.

“Injuries are the big, big shadow over all of us because we cannot solve it in the transfer window.

“Sometimes you have to but usually we just have to get through until the boys come back and then you can use them again.

“That’s why in our best season we didn’t have a lot of injuries. Now we have them and we have to deal with that but the transfer market, for us in this moment, is obviously not the solution.

Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see if Darwin Nunez will be fit for Liverpool’s game against Brighton *(John Walton/PA)

“But if something is out there and someone tells me ‘Yes we will do it’ but for this particular situation I don’t think it will happen.”

Klopp’s frustrations have not been helped by Nunez not being able to train so far this week because of a muscle injury.

It leaves his resources up front slim but he will wait until the last moment to rule out the Uruguay international.

“If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out,” Klopp added. “We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that.”

Midfielder James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are set to return for the trip to the south coast but Firmino remains absent.

James Milner is set to return for Liverpool’s trip to Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Millie, yesterday, did big parts of training and will be back in normal training today. Bobby not,” said Klopp.

“He did the normal rehab stuff, all the experts told us what we can do – and then Bobby felt again something and that kept him out then for longer.

“I don’t know exactly when he will be back, but he’s not close to team training, no.

“Stefan will be back in training today. He was out, he got a knock on the hip bone, which is quite uncomfortable, but he will be back as well and that’s it pretty much.”

More in this section

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Newcastle’s Eddie Howe has a decision to make about ‘very remorseful’ Joelinton
Goal machine v in-form forward – How Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford match up Goal machine v in-form forward – How Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford match up
Newcastle United v Leeds United - Premier League - St. James' Park Newcastle midfielder Joelinton charged with drink-driving
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sex attacks on four women (Peter Byrne/PA).</p>

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of sex attacks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.257 s