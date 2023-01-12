Burnley told to pay up for Ireland striker Michael Obafemi

Premier League-bound Burnley will need to bolster their latest bid of £2.5million (€2.8m) to snare Ireland striker Michael Obafemi.

Swansea City manager Russell Martin is resigned to losing the 22-year-old in this window after the consequences of transfer speculation on the player led to him being frozen out of the first-team picture.

Initially it was an injury sustained while on international duty against Norway that explained his absence from the Swans’ team but Martin wasn’t pleased with the player’s attitude and application. His last involvement for his club was on November 12, the final game before the World Cup break.

Obafemi, who reached double figures of goals for the Swans last season after joining from Southampton on a £2m deal, has long been a target for fellow Championship outfit Burnley.

Vincent Kompany has the Clarets firmly on course for an immediate Premier League return, leading the table by five points ahead of Sheffield United and crucially 14 points clear off third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

The Belgian had a late tilt at recruiting Obafemi spurned during the summer window, an episode which Martin feels has turned the head of his attacker.

Once Burnley meet their valuation at the third attempt, Swansea are prepared to cut a deal to offload their unsettled forward.

"We've had bids for two of our players in Michael and Morgan [Whittaker]. We've knocked two bids back for Michael, one for Morgan," Martin said.

"There are players that will want to move on, but it has to be right for the club. We're not forced to sell anyone on the cheap."

Pragmatism appears to be the common emotion between all parties, as Martin wants to get on with the task of improving his side’s position of 15th. Obafemi’s Ireland colleague Chiedozie Ogbene, yet to sign an extension on his Rotherham United contract that lapses in the summer, is understood to be on Swansea’s shopping list.

"I'm not dissatisfied with him as a person," Martin said. "We maintain a brilliant relationship. We had a great chat on Tuesday, we've been honest with each other. There's an opportunity for him that he sees to get to the Premier League very quickly, so I understand it.

"It was there for him in the summer and it hasn't quite come off. He hasn't quite been able to shrug that off. Some people can overcome the disappointment really well and some can't.

"He's not had as many games as he would have liked, he's not had the impact we both would have liked, but there's no breakdown in our relationship.

"I absolutely love the kid. It's just difficult sometimes because of the situation. If we don't get an offer that is satisfactory, we'll have to reassess. He'll continue to stay fit and work hard. I'm pretty sure the club that is interested in him can pay more money than we can."

Also on the move in the Championship is Bournemouth’s former Ireland U21 midfielder Gavin Kilkenny. He had spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City, a spell punctuated by injuries, but is set to join Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of the campaign.