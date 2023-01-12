Former Ireland assistant Eileen Gleeson appointed head of women and girls’ football

Eileen Gleeson has been appointed to the role of head of women and girls’ football within the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Gleeson - A UEFA Pro Licence holder who recently left her role as manager of Glasgow City - previously spent two years as assistant coach to Vera Pauw with the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

The former sports officer with Dublin City Council will report to FAI director of football Marc Canham, and will be responsible for "helping to grow participation and retention of women and girls at all levels of the game, while also supporting wider football development strategies, ensuring there is a pathway for every woman and girl in Ireland to achieve their full potential."

Gleeson also had great success in domestic football on these shores, guiding Peamount United to league and cup success, as well as a run to the last-32 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, while she also brought UCD Waves to the FAI women’s cup final.

Speaking on her new role within the organisation, Gleeson said: "I’m delighted to join the FAI on a full-time basis as the Head of Women and Girls’ Football in what is a really exciting time for women and girls’ football, from Grassroots all the way up to international level.

“Having been involved in football all of my life, I believe this role gives me a great opportunity to have a positive impact in ensuring that all women and girls feel that they can enjoy football, no matter what level it may be.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the FAI and everyone connected with women and girls’ football around the country to help add to and support the excellent work that is already being done within communities, clubs and leagues.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Eileen’s appointment is a significant step in delivering real growth in one of our six core strategic pillars and I am sure that Eileen will help us to build on the fantastic success of our Senior Women’s National Team by using their qualification to this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup to inspire all women and girls to feel that they can get involved in a wide range of roles, from playing, coaching, refereeing or volunteering.

"We believe Eileen’s wide experience within the game is perfect for delivering real growth and change and I wish her well in the role.”

Furthermore, The FAI has confirmed that Tom Elves has been appointed to a full-time role as assistant manager to Vera Pauw.

Elmes will step away from his role as women’s under-16 head coach to assist Pauw on a full-time basis for the period leading up to and including the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Andrew Holt will move to a full-time position as performance analyst for the same period of time.