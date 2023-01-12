Hodge 'will grow and improve' from Carabao Cup penalty miss 

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has praised the "commitment and character" of Republic of Ireland under-21 international Joe Hodge in the wake of their Carabao Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Both Hodge and Ruben Neves missed their penalties as Forest prevailed 4-3 in a shootout after the match had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Newly-installed Wolves boss Lopetegui was pleased that midfielder Hodge had the personality to step up and take a spot-kick in such a pressurised situation.

"I want to highlight his commitment and character," Lopetegui told the club's media team.

"But this is done and the players that doesn't score the penalties are never at fault, but he wanted to take a penalty and show his character and this is all. He's going to grow and improve from this, for sure."

Lopetegui is looking ahead with a positive outlook despite losing in the most agonising of circumstances.

"I want to highlight the fight of the players again, because we have played three matches away from Wolverhampton and we haven't lost, but we haven't won. We need to win, above all today because it was a key match to continue ahead and we have a big vision too, ahead.

"We have fought a lot and it’s a pity for our fans because they are here and offering a big support for us, so it was a pity for all of us, but above all, for them."