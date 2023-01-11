Carabao Cup semi-final pairings revealed after shock Man City exit 

Southampton stunned Manchester City a 2-0 to set up a clash with the high-flying Magpies, who comfortably beat Leicester 2-0 on Tuesday.
ONTO THE NEXT: Southampton's Moussa Djenepo (left) celebrates. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 22:45
PA

Southampton will face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup while Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest.

The struggling Saints stunned Manchester City a 2-0 to set up a clash with the high-flying Magpies, who comfortably beat Leicester 2-0 on Tuesday.

Forest edged to the semi-finals with a penalty shoot-out win against Wolves and they will host Erik ten Hag’s side, who beat Charlton to progress to the next round.

The semi-final ties will take place the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January.

Nottingham Forest players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)

Dean Henderson is Nottingham Forest’s hero in shoot-out win over Wolves

