Carabao Cup semi-final pairings revealed after shock Man City exit 

Southampton will face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup while Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest.
The struggling Saints stunned Manchester City a 2-0 to set up a clash with the high-flying Magpies, who comfortably beat Leicester 2-0 on Tuesday.
Forest edged to the semi-finals with a penalty shoot-out win against Wolves and they will host Erik ten Hag’s side, who beat Charlton to progress to the next round.
The semi-final ties will take place the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January.