Southampton stun Man City to reach Carabao Cup semi-final

A SERIAL winner in this competition, Pep Guardiola was left stunned as he watched his side out-played by a Southampton team rooted at the foot of the Premier League table. Outstanding first-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenapo proved to be the difference as Nathan Jones’s struggling side took their place in the League Cup semi-finals.

Guardiola has won this trophy four times while his side were targeting a sixth triumph in eight years. The Spaniard also boosted an unbeaten record of 15 successes in domestic cup quarter-finals. No more.

City could have few complaints about the outcome, however, as they struggled from the off and were unable to find a response even after the introduction of Erling Halland and Kevin De Bruyne in the second half, ending the game without having registered a single effort on target.

The City manager’s focus now shifts to Saturday’s Manchester derby while Southampton boss Nathan Jones — under pressure despite only taking charge in November — can look forward to his side’s relegation fight with renewed confidence.

Guardiola clearly had one eye on Saturday’s Manchester derby when he made five changes to his starting line-up including the inclusion of Kalvin Phillips for his full debut.

The home side came into the tie on the back of a morale-boosting cup triumph over Crystal Palace, their first victory over a Premier League club since Jones took charge in November.

The manager’s positive mood was further strengthened by the announcement immediately before kick-off of the £12m signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club in Argentina. The midfielder became the second capture of the transfer window following Mislav Orsic into the club with the Croatia winger taking his place on the bench.

There certainly appeared to be more confidence to Southampton’s play during the opening stages following their success at Selhurst Park. It was City who created the first real opening of the night, though, when Saints defender Mohammed Salisu dawdled and was caught in possession by Cole Palmer. Palmer squared for Ilkay Gundogan who should have done much better than place his shot wide.

That, though, was a rare moment of threat from City as Southampton continued to hold the upper hand. It took an excellent saving tackle from Aymeric Laporte to deny Djenepo a sight of goal and the way City failed to deal with the resulting corner gave a hint of the weaknesses that would soon be exposed.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute and came after a long ball forward had landed behind the City defence. There was a note of panic in the way Stefan Ortega advanced out of his box to head clear, particularly when it fell to James Ward-Prowse, but the sense of danger disappeared when the Saints midfielder played the ball directly to Sergio Gomez.

The City left-back, though, immediately followed suit, picking out Lyanco instead of team-mate Jack Grealish and the home right-back needed no invitation to advance down the right wing. His flow cross found Mara, positioned 16 yards out and the forward spun and struck a first time shot that flew past Ortega.

City were disjointed and worse was to come five minutes later when they were undone by an even better finish.

A Palmer shot was deflected clear, allowing Southampton to break quickly. The ball was played forward to Djenepo who turned Joao Cancelo and advanced 10 yards before spotting Ortega off his line and chipping the keeper from 25 yards out.

Guardiola was clearly unhappy an he made a triple substitution at the break introducing Nathan Ake, Kevin de Bruyne, and Manuel Akanji in a bid to strengthen an unconvincing defence and inject creativity going forward.

That was what De Bruyne immediately did, releasing Argentina World Cup winner Julian Alvarez into the box with a well weighted ball that wasn’t matched by the forward’s attempted finish.

Then 11 minutes into the second half, Guardiola abandoned any plans he had to keep Erling Haaland out of action before the weekend but the introduction of the forward also made little difference to his side’s attacking efforts.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 6; Lyanco 7, Caleta-Car 8, Salisu 7, Walker-Peters 7; Diallo 7, Lavia 7 (Elyounoussi 60, 6); Djenepo 7 (Perraud 57, 6) , Ward-Prowse 9, A Armstrong 7 (Orsic 83, 6); Mara 7 (Adams 61, 6).

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ortega 6; Cancelo 6, Walker 5 (Akanji 46, 6), Laporte 6, Gomez 5 (Ake 46, 6); Foden 6, Phillips 6 (Rodri 63, 6), Gundogan 6; Palmer 6 (De Bruyne 46, 6), Alvarez 5, (Grealish 56, 5 (Haaland 56, 6).

Referee: Peter Bankes