Pauw: Male coaches jumping on women's football bandwagon are elbowing female coaches off

IRELAND manager Vera Pauw has accused some men of jumping on the burgeoning growth of women’s football to further their own coaching careers at the expense of more experienced female coaches.

She pointed out how few of the teams already qualified for this year’s women’s World Cup female-led and singled out the example of Phil Neville when he took over as England’s head coach in 2018.

The Dutch woman, who led Ireland to their historic breakthrough last season, is one of just 10 female head coaches among the 26 countries who have already qualified for the women’s blue riband event this year.

“It's very unfortunate that only 10 are women because, from 2000 to now, all the major championships have been won by women (coaches), apart from one, the 2011 World Cup won by Japan,” she pointed out.

“Now the game is getting bigger and bigger there’s more money and more status coming into it. You can see everywhere that men are jumping on, to use women’s football as a stepping-stone for jumping back to men’s football or to start their (coaching) career.

“Phil Neville’s management of the England women is the best and most famous example of it,” she said.

“He had no experience of coaching, just one game in his life. There were about 50 women applying for the (England) job. A few women were asked to apply. I was one of them and none of us got an interview. He signed a contract without any background (in coaching), just because of his name and being a male. That is a big, big problem in our game,” she said.

Pauw and Italy’s Carolina Morace, two experienced international coaches in the women’s game, were very vocal critics of Neville’s appointment in 2018 when they contested the English FA’s assertion that there was a lack of suitably qualified female candidates.

She suggested back then that female candidates were assessed by a much higher standard than men and that the bar was considerably lowered for Neville.

He led England to a World Cup semi-final during his three years in charge but it was their third in-a-row and he left them ranked three places lower than when he took over.

His successor Sarina Wiegman, who had already led her native Netherlands to European glory (2017) and a World Cup final in 2019, coached England to their breakthrough European title last summer.

Pauw was speaking at an event, sponsored by KPMG and the 30% Club Ireland (which promotes better gender balance in business) which produced new research on the connection between sports participation and female success in business.

KPMG’s survey of over 300 women in professional managerial roles found that 75% had participated in sport, a figure that rose to 90% in female CEOs.

Almost 90% of respondents believed the skills they learned through sport (primarily teamwork, confidence and self-belief) were transferable to business and almost half said they regard participation in sport as a positive when hiring new staff.

Sport Ireland has laid down a stipulation that all Irish sporting bodies must have 40% female membership on their boards by the end of 2023 and Pauw said that similar gender quotas should apply in coaching to improve the pathway for women.

She said unconscious bias and the fact that women are outnumbered by men in a ratio of 1:4 in every aspect of football – from playing and coaching to management and administration – leaves even highly qualified women at a disadvantage when coaches are being recruited.

“You are selected out because you have a one-in-five competition at every level. At the top level, you are just pushed out unless there is something like this 30% Club,” she said.