FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in Arsenal’s win at Oxford

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club
Oxford lost to Arsenal on Monday night (Nick Potts/PA)

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 10:08
Andy Sims

The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s header and Eddie Nketiah’s brace.

The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown, according to the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match.

The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate.

Oxford have been contacted for comment by PA.

