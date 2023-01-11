Qatar holds Spurs talks amid investment plans

The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup
MEETING: Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy (above), the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. Pic: PA

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 09:30
Sean Ingle

The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup.

Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.

European club football rules forbid teams with the same owner from taking part in the same competition for integrity reasons. However, minority stakes are permitted and a series of them are considered to be on the cards for QSI, the main Qatari state investment vehicle in sports.

As things stand QSI owns PSG, 22% of Braga, who lie second in the Portuguese league, and have a significant investment in padel tennis, a sport Khelaifi plays to a high standard.

It is planning on an ambitious acquisition strategy in 2023, with a Premier League club its first priority. It is also understood that QSI believes that now is a good time to invest into the biggest domestic league in world football given the weak pound and in the aftermath of the perceived success of the World Cup.

Although Spurs are QSI’s first priority, it is thought that at least two other consortiums are also interested in acquiring a stake in the club, which has debts of hundreds of millions of pounds after the construction of their new stadium.

Spurs have been approached for comment.

Guardian

