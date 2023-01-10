Irish prospect Tom Cannon moves to Preston on loan from Everton

The 20-year-old striker, who has been with his local club since the age of ten, will spend the rest of the campaign with Ryan Lowe’s side who are just two points off the playoff zone.
ON THE MOVE:: Tom Cannon of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal during the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers. Pic: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 15:01
John Fallon

Ireland attacking prospect Tom Cannon has joined the Irish legion at Preston North End on loan from Everton.

The 20-year-old striker, who has been with his local club since the age of ten, will spend the rest of the campaign with Ryan Lowe’s side who are just two points off the playoff zone.

He will compete for the front slots with fellow Irish strikers Sean Maguire and Troy Parrott, another loanee from Tottenham Hotspur, while also in the squad are compatriots Robbie Brady, Greg Cunningham and club captain Alan Browne.

Cannon has represented Ireland up to U20 level, declaring through his grandmother, and became the 200th Irishman to feature in Premier League history by coming on against Bournemouth in November.

That was one three first-team appearances granted by Frank Lampard, including the St Stephen’s Day loss to Wolves, and the embattled boss feels first-team exposure at Deepdale will enhance his credentials.

“The manager (Ryan Lowe) told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away,” said Cannon, due to figure for Jim Crawford’s Ireland in the upcoming U21 Euro qualifiers.

“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done.

“I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can and see where that takes me.” Lowe added: “I’ve been following Tom’s progress for around a year now, with him being a Liverpool lad playing for Everton, not too far from us.

“We’ve heard really good things about him and he’s someone I’ve watched play numerous times.

“Tom is a goal threat and a goalscorer. It’s not about who it is, it’s about people who score goals and, as you’ll hopefully see, he gets in the right areas to do just that.

“He’s a young lad with great energy, great ability, he works his socks off for the team and more importantly he’s a goalscorer.

“There were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, so I’m really pleased we’ve got it over the line.” Cannon goes straight into the Preston squad for this weekend’s clash against Norwich City.

