Tyreik Wright joins Plymouth Argyle in permanent move from Aston Villa

Corkman Tyreik Wright has moved from Aston Villa to League One league leaders Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal.

Villa cut short the winger’s temporary spell at Bradford City, where he’d scored four goals in his 17 outings under Mark Hughes, to finalise the U21 attacker’s switch for an undisclosed fee.

That was the Lakewood United product’s fourth loan stint since moving to Villa as a 16-year-old, following up stints at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United.

The professional contract the 21-year-old penned with the Premier League club in 2021 expires at the end of the season and Villa opted to cash in now.

"Tyreik is another very talented youngster that we are delighted has signed for Argyle,” said Steven Schumacher, manager of an Argyle side who are seven points clear of third placed Ipswich Town.

“He is an exciting player who enjoys taking people on and will get the Green Army off their seats.

“He has explosive power, really good ability, and hopefully is going to be a very good player for us. He will offer an option for us in various different positions, as he is very versatile.

“Credit once again to our hard-working recruitment and data teams who have identified several players that will benefit Argyle now, and going forward.

Wright is not eligible for selection for Argyle’s Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final tie against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, as he has played for Bradford in that competition, but will be available for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town.