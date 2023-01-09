Chelsea close in on €10m João Félix loan

Chelsea are poised to sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid for the rest of the season as they try to find a way out of the slump that left them off the pace in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup.

Chelsea will pay about €10m (£8.8m) to borrow the Portugal forward and no buy option is expected to be included. Félix, who joined Atlético for €126m from Benfica in July 2019, has started seven of his club’s 16 league matches this season.