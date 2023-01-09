Gareth Bale announces retirement from football aged 33

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from club and international football
RETIRING: Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from club and international football. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 15:48
PA Sport

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football.

Bale, Wales' most-capped men's player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales' World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Bale wrote on his social media accounts: "After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

"It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

More to follow

