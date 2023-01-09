Talking points: Money rules but rare magic still surfaces in the FA Cup

Imperious Rashford

Everton put up a spirited performance at Old Trafford but ran out 3-1 losers largely because they don’t create enough chances and when they do, they miss them. Up against an-in form Marcus Rashford, they were no match. He's such a striking figure these days, tall and broad and lean, his pace over distance or in a sprint is exceptional but crucially he thinks so quickly on the ball. His second assist gave Seamus Coleman twisted blood. His 13 goals this season have helped transform his team into a top four side. He is now that rarest of things; a player who can turn a game on his own.

Kane saves the day

Same Spurs as usual. They struggled badly in the first half and needed yet another Antonio Conte half-time rocket to get up to speed. Harry Kane's goal - his 265th for Spurs, now just one behind Jimmy Greaves' remarkable record - was the only shot they had on target out of 18 attempted. Son Heung-min seems to have lost everything that made his game so compelling and is suffering a remarkable dip in form.

Money trumps magic for Forest

Nottingham Forest didn’t really want to play in the FA Cup. That is the unavoidable conclusion when they made 11 changes for Blackpool. However, a 4-1 shellacking from a team in the Championship relegation zone casts a depressive pall over the club. Now they get to concentrate on surviving in the Premier League, which is worth well over £100 million. Winning this game would have earned £105,000. This is how money corrupts the integrity of competitions. Not that Forest will be bothered about that as they flew the 135 miles home from Blackpool to Nottingham, yes, they flew. They haven’t heard of climate change in the Premier League, apparently. Their fans would have loved a cup run of course, but they don’t matter as much as that sweet £100 million.

Wonderful Wednesday

In a thrilling, traditional cup classic, Wednesday scored the first goals Newcastle have conceded since early November and inflicted just their second defeat of the season. It was achieved by a massive collective effort, two superb finishes by Josh Windass and great saves by Cameron Dawson. There was no VAR here or in 23 other games, meaning nine games are being refereed under an entirely different regime, which, whatever you think of VAR, obviously isn’t fair and isn’t consistent. The first Wednesday goal was just offside, while Newcastle’s goal was miles offside. After conceding the second, Eddie Howe put on his best players but the FA Cup needs games like this to keep the ‘magic’ vibe alive, despite some clubs doing so much to burst that bubble. This was proof of football’s unpredictable, ornery nature in a one-off game.

VAR controversy at Anfield

In a tense, exciting 2-2 draw at Anfield, with Liverpool as defensively flaky as ever, Wolves scored what may have been the winning goal but the linesman flagged it offside. If VAR wasn’t in operation, that would have been the end of it. But it was in operation. Or was it? It turned out that there wasn’t a working camera at the right angle to discern whether Matheus Nunes - before crossing the ball for Toti Gomes to score - was onside. So they went with the on-field decision to rule it out. This was VAR at its worst. Interfering but impotent to do the job assigned to it.

Certainly Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui - who, as ever, cut a frantic, somewhat crazy figure on the touchline - was convinced it was onside and later said his ‘tactical camera’ proved it. Quite where this tactical camera was and why Wolves are putting their own cameras around the pitch in an away game is another, slightly weird, matter. The decision was all the more galling when Mo Salah had scored from an offside position, played onside by the defender heading the ball to him. Of course the defender was only trying to head it because Salah was there. Not for the first time, the offside law looks a complete ass and VAR as disruptive and unfair as ever.

Leeds; the rock ‘n’ roll football specialists

Leeds are always tremendous entertainment to watch. They took 6,500 fans to Cardiff who, as they always do, made a furious noise, but were dismayed to see their team turn in an incontinent defensive performance in the first half and go in two down. They had dominated the ball, knocked it around nicely, and nearly got into double figures for shots off-target. With Rodrigo on the bench, they simply don’t have a striker worth the name. As soon as he was introduced, he scored with a bullet header after Pascal Struijk had missed a glorious chance from six yards. Leeds can’t do anything in half measures. Of course they missed a penalty after a goal-saving, red-carded handball. Cardiff played their part in a classic cup tie as they tried to hang on, the way a drowning man hangs onto a slowly deflating liferaft, but eventually conceded the equaliser in the 93rd minute. To add an extra dose of romance the goal was scored by 18-year-old Sonny Perkins, who joined in the summer from West Ham and was making just his second first-team appearance. This was a muck and nettles affair and all the better for it. Afterwards, Jesse Marsch looked bereft, battered and bruised. He does most weeks. Leeds’s wild rock ‘n’ roll football does that to you and they get a chance to do it all over again in the replay.

A walkover and not a big game

While a game between Manchester City and Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup is always guaranteed to get the TV cameras and be sold as the tie of the round, it wasn’t. The third round of the cup isn’t about games like this and they probably deserve less attention than they receive. After all, we see these teams play each other twice every season. As it is, Chelsea are playing terribly, had nine senior players out injured and City could play non-regulars and put Erling Haaland on the bench. Chelsea simply couldn’t compete in any department and were torn apart in 4-0 defeat that may see Graham Potter join the already overflowing ex-Chelsea manager skip.

He brought on new signing David Fofana at halftime to absolutely no effect. This was a good argument for all-Premier League ties being outlawed. It petered out into a tedious affair, at least for the neutral. This was absolutely not what the FA Cup is all about, whereas, at the same time Stevenage, 59 places below Aston Villa were beating them at Villa Park, coming from 1-0 down, scoring two goals in the last two minutes and winning the match with just 22% of the possession. Now, that really is the magic of the FA Cup.