City slickers knock Chelsea out of FA Cup 

Manchester City 4 Chelea 0

MANCHESTER City march on; Chelsea do not. Of all the thrills and spills of FA Cup third round weekend, the Etihad hosted one of the more predictable ties on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s team beat their rivals for the third time this season, the second this week.

Three goals in the space of 15 first half minutes, from Riyad Mahrez, with the first of his two, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden carried City through to the fourth round where they will face much sterner opposition in the form of Arsenal, assuming the Premier League leaders see off Oxford on Monday night.

City’s season will be decided further down the line but, as he saw his most realistic hope of silverware disappear with a whimper, rather than a bang, this was another setback for manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea fans booed his team off at the interval, and chanted for former manager Thomas Tuchel, at the end of a defeat which leaves Potter and new owner Todd Boehly staring at a run of six defeats from his last eight domestic games, including three losses to City who have now comfortably knocked them out of both cup competitions.

Indeed, since mid-October, Potter has won just one game of his last ten against English opposition - beating Bournemouth over the holidays - to leave serious question marks over his hold on the manager’s job at Stamford Bridge.

“The results in a small space of time aren’t positive,” said Potter. “You can make excuses and look for reasons or you can say it isn’t good enough. Both are correct.

“It’s always a challenge in the Premier League, and it’s always a challenge here and you understand their frustration and understand that when you look at that result and the performance, we are some distance away from Manchester City. That’s clear.

“We need to stick together as a group, support each other and I’m sure we will get support when supporters see good performances and good results.”

It took 23 patient minutes for City to take the lead, after teenage full-back Lewis Hall clumsily brought down Mahrez 25 yards from goal, presenting the Algerian with a perfect opportunity to test his free-kick skills.

With the usual prime taker Kevin De Bruyne watching from the bench, Mahrez did not disappoint, planting an unstoppable left-foot shot over the wall and into the top right-hand corner.

Chelsea had threatened so little, it was difficult to see them recovering from even a solitary goal deficit and a City penalty seven minutes later put the tie well and truly beyond them.

It stemmed from a belated VAR call, with play having continued following a corner at which Kai Havertz clearly punched the ball out of the path of Aymeric Laporte.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga attempted some rudimentary mind games at the spot kick, staring at the ball and taker Alvarez, but was made to look stupid as he could only help the Argentinian’s kick into the corner of his net.

City were growing in confidence and the third goal, after 38 minutes, summed that up as City strung together a long series of passes which ended with Mahrez slipping the ball through for overlapping full-back Kyle Walker.

His low cross was turned in expertly by Foden, who shifted the angle of this body perfectly to steer the ball in from six yards.

It was a miserable end to a half which had begun with an emotional tribute, from both sets of supporters, to the late Gianluca Vialli. Chelsea players had also worn the number nine on their warm-up jerseys in his honour, although, once the action began, there was nothing in their play that reflected the immaculate Italian’s career.

Finally, 10 minutes into the second half, Chelsea produced their first shot of the game, Conor Gallagher finding Mason Mount from a free-kick and the England midfielder’s deflected shot being turned around the post by Stefan Ortega.

But the shoots of recovery did not last long and, although City lacked their first half dynamism, Chelsea failed to find a route back into the tie.

Indeed, it could have been worse, with Mahrez cutting into the area and sending a low shot skidding just beyond the far post after 72 minutes although Potter could claim the moral “victory” of holding City level until the 85th minute.

Kalidou Koulibaly clumsily bundled Foden to the ground, conceding a second penalty which was converted emphatically by Mahrez although Guardiola had the good grace to back his fallen comrade who has already asked for more time in the job.

"He’s right, I would say to Todd Boehly give him time," said Guardiola." I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time.

"What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but he’s right, we need time in the first season. I had Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there! But everyone else needs it; to play against City, when we are at this level … it’s not easy for any team."

Man City (4-3-3): Ortega 6; Walker 7, Akanji 6, Laporte 6, Gomez 6 (Cancelo 58, 7); B Silva 6 (Lewis 86), Rodri 7 (Phillips 58, 7), Palmer 5; Mahrez 9, Alvarez 7, Foden 7.

Substitutes (not used): Stones, Ake, Gudogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Ederson.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa 5; Chalobah 5, Humphreys 6, Koulibaly 4, Hall 6; Gallagher 6, Jorginho 6 (Azpilicueta 62, 5), Kovacic 5 (Fofana 45, 5); Ziyech 5 (Hutchinson 62, 5), Havertz 5 (Zakaria 45, 6), Mount 6 (Chukwumeka 73, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Badiashile, T Silva, Bettinelli, Cucurella.

Referee: R Jones 7