Jesse Marsch lost for words but Leeds live to fight another day thanks to Perkins

Cardiff City 2 (Philogene 24, Ojo 31)

Leeds United 2 (Rodrigo 65, Perkins 90+3)

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was lost for words after narrowly dodging an embarrassing FA Cup exit against Championship strugglers Cardiff.

The American was briefly left tongue-tied as Leeds struggled to shake off their FA Cup hoodoo that has seen the Yorkshire club dumped out of the competition at the first-hurdle over the last five season.

That they are still in the competition is only down to a dramatic late equaliser by teenage substitute Sonny Perkins which explains why the normally chatty Marsch struggled to make sense of a cracking tie.

Leeds were on the brink when Perkins, who had been sent on by Marsch in the 86th minute, struck from close range three minutes into stoppage to deny Cardiff a famous victory.

“I’ve got a loss of words but my overriding emotion will always be one of pride when you see the heart that we showed,” said Marsch who then went on to attribute victory to the 6,000-plus traveling supporters.

“As a manager, I've never lost to a lower division team in the cup and part of it is because I demand the players take it seriously and that we play with intensity as if it's a first division match.

“We didn't do that in the first half and we put ourselves in jeopardy because if you don't show up you cause yourselves problems.

“But I have to thank our fans because without them behind the goal where we were pushing and having so many of them and having their energy to stay in the match. I don't think we get ourselves back in.”

The Bluebirds, who had not won in their previous seven games and had not scored since mid-December, bossed the first half against a Leeds side who lacked cohesion and they surged into a commanding two-goal by the interval.

Jaden Philogene broke the deadlock when Leeds defender Pascal Struijk and back-up goalkeeper Joel Robles got into a muddle and he thumped home a loose ball in the 24th minute following a series of ricochets.

Things went from bad to worse seven minutes later as Sheyi Ojo drifted into a dangerous position and centre-back Diego Llorente was caught out by Andy Rinomhota’s ball and he brought the ball down with his chest in the penalty area before beating Robles with a powerful rising shot.

Leeds had to listen to plenty of Cardiff fans singing about their club falling apart again but Marsch’s team were back on song and thanks to a triple substitution just before the hour-mark that saw Rodrigo invigorate the attack.

Clearly, keen to make up for lost time, Rodrigo was at the centre of everything and got going headed in Sam Greenwood’s cross past Jak Alnwick’s dive on 67 minutes and that signaled a Leeds onslaught.

The pressure got to defender Joel Bagan who pushed Junior Firpo’s shot wide with his hand and was dismissed his punishment looked worth it as Alnwick brilliantly saved Rodrigo’s penalty.

Chances came and went for Leeds and it looked as though 10-man Cardiff would hang in there but then Perkins, 18, emerged as the saviour when he beat Alnwick with a cool finish after good work by Firpo.

Marsch, who was surprisingly motionless on the touchline when Perkins struck, said: “We weren’t in sync, we weren’t aggressive enough, and there was not a full understanding of exactly what this tournament requires. We can use this as a stepping stone to move forward.”

Cardiff manager Mark Hudson added: “My overriding feeling is one of pride. We knew we’d suffer towards the end because of their abundance of talent on the bench. It was a great save by Joel and an even better one by Jak. You think maybe we’ll hold on but it wasn’t to be.”

Cardiff City (4-2-3-1): Alnwick 8 – T Sang 6, C Nelson 7, J Simpson 7, J Bagan 7 – R Sawyers 6 (R Wintle 78, 6), A Rinomhota 8 – Philogene 8, S Ojo 8, Harris 7 (Ng 86, 6) – I Davies 6 (O Tanner 64, 6).

Substitutes: L Benjamin, R Allsop, J Ralls, C O'Dowda, N Nkounkou, P, M Wigley, Booked: Sang, Bagan, Wintle.

Sent off: Bagan

Leeds (4-4-2): J Robles 6 – R Kristensen 6 (M Wober 59, 6), P Struijk 6, D Llorente 6, J Firpo 6 – M Aaronson 6 (S Perkins 86, 7), D Gyabi 7 (, Rodrigo 59, 6) S Greenwood 8, C Summerville 6 (C Drameh 59, 6) - J Gelhardt 5, W Gnonto 5.

Substitutes: L Ayling, M Roca, J Harrison, K Klaesson, M Fernandez.

Booked: Gnonto, Struijk, Greenwood, Wober.

Referee: Jarred Gillett