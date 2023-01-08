Clinical City breeze past Chelsea challenge to advance in FA Cup 

MAN CITY 4 CHELSEA 0

PEP Guardiola’s Manchester City cruised to victory to add to Graham Potter’s mounting problems.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side has to negotiate their own third-round tie, against Oxford on Monday, but it is a safe bet that whomever City face at the end of the month, they will offer a greater obstacle than Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez, with the first of his two goals, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden all scored in the space of 15 first-half minutes and ensured the visiting fans booed their players off at the interval.

And, although the situation did not deteriorate in the second half, Potter was left staring at a run of six defeats from his last eight domestic games, including three losses to City who have now comfortably knocked them out of both cup competitions.

Indeed, since mid-October, Potter has won just one game of his last ten against English opposition - beating Bournemouth over the holidays - to leave serious question marks over his hold on the manager’s job at Stamford Bridge.

It took 23 patient minutes for City to take the lead, after teenage full-back Lewis Hall clumsily brought down Mahrez 25 yards from goal, presenting the Algerian with a perfect opportunity to test his free-kick skills.

With the usual prime taker Kevin De Bruyne watching from the bench, Mahrez did not disappoint, planting an unstoppable left-foot shot over the wall and into the top right-hand corner.

Chelsea had threatened so little, it was difficult to see them recovering from even a solitary goal deficit and a City penalty seven minutes later put the tie well and truly beyond them.

It stemmed from a belated VAR call, with play having continued following a corner at which Kai Havertz clearly punched the ball out of the path of Aymeric Laporte.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga attempted some rudimentary mind games at the spot kick, staring at the ball and taker Alvarez, but was made to look stupid as he could only help the Argentinian’s kick into the corner of his net.

City were growing in confidence and the third goal, after 38 minutes, summed that up as City strung together a long series of passes which ended with Mahrez slipping the ball through for overlapping full-back Kyle Walker.

His low cross was turned in expertly by Foden, who shifted the angle of this body perfectly to steer the ball in from six yards.

It was a miserable end to a half which had begun with an emotional tribute, from both sets of supporters to the late Gianluca Vialli. Chelsea players had also worn the number nine on their warm-up jerseys in his honour, although, once the action began, there was nothing in their play that reflected the immaculate Italian’s career.

In fact, Chelsea should have been more than three goals behind by the interval. Cole Palmer missed a chance when clean through, a strong Mahrez free-kick was punched away by Kepa and Alvarez was inches away from a fourth goal when he slid in and narrowly missed a Mahrez cross.

Finally, 10 minutes into the second half, Chelsea produced their first shot of the game, Conor Gallagher finding Mason Mount from a free-kick and the England midfielder’s deflected shot being turned around the post by Stefan Ortega.

The shoots of recovery did not last long and, although City lacked their first-half dynamism, Chelsea failed to find a route back into the tie.

Indeed, it could have been worse, with Mahrez cutting into the area and sending a low shot skidding just beyond the far post after 72 minutes although Potter could claim the moral “victory” of holding City level until the 85th minute.

Kalidou Koulibaly clumsily bundled Foden to the ground, conceding a second penalty which was converted emphatically by Mahrez.

Man City (4-3-3): Ortega 6; Walker 7, Akanji 6, Laporte 6, Gomez 6 (Cancelo 58, 7); B Silva 6 (Lewis 86), Rodri 7 (Phillips 58, 7), Palmer 5; Mahrez 9, Alvarez 7, Foden 7.

Substitutes (not used): Stones, Ake, Gudogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Ederson.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa 5; Chalobah 5, Humphreys 6, Koulibaly 4, Hall 6; Gallagher 6, Jorginho 6 (Azpilicueta 62, 5), Kovacic 5 (Fofana 45, 5); Ziyech 5 (Hutchinson 62, 5), Havertz 5 (Zakaria 45, 6), Mount 6 (Chukwumeka 73, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Badiashile, T Silva, Bettinelli, Cucurella.

Referee: R Jones 7