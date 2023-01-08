Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.
Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw
Man City or Chelsea will face Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup (Peter Byrne/PA Images).
Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 16:33
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.

National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.

The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.

The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading.

More in this section

England v France - UEFA European Under-17 Championship - Group B - City Calling Stadium Georginio Rutter sidelined by Hoffenheim amid reports of interest from Leeds
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Collins and Hodge star against Liverpool, Lyons makes big first impression
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Anfield Jurgen Klopp makes case for the defence after Liverpool held by Wolves in FA Cup
FA CupDrawPlace: UK
<p>INTEREST: Robbie Keane. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Robbie Keane linked with vacant Portsmouth manager role 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.233 s