Robbie Keane linked with vacant Portsmouth manager role 

Robbie Keane has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Portsmouth, with Sky Sports claiming the Irish legend is interested in the post.

League One Pompey sacked their brotherly managerial duo of Danny and Nicky Cowley in midweek and no clear frontrunner has emerged as the successor since.

Keane attended Portsmouth’s FA Cup tie at the club he’s most synonymous with, Tottenham Hotspur, on Saturday and may see this the opportunity of launching his standalone coaching career.

Although formal discussions have yet to take place, it appears both parties are eager to explore the proposition.

Ireland's record goalscorer has just three games on his CV as his own boss, taking charge of his Indian Super League Team ATK in 2018, but has served as assistant boss at both Ireland with Mick McCarthy and Middlesbrough alongside former teammate Jonathan Woodgate.

When Stephen Kenny declined to retain the 42-year-old on his coaching staff in 2020 during the succession plan changeover from Mick McCarthy, the FAI were unable to find a suitable alternative role. Controversially, he remained on the payroll at the cash-strapped FAI until July 2022.

“I’m not in any rush to do things,” Keane told the Kickin’ Off podcast in 2020 about management.

“It has to be the right one for me. I was assistant for two different managers; Mick McCarthy was a great manager to learn off, and Jonathan at Middlesbrough too.

“Down the road I want to be a manager. Marcello Lippi told me last summer not to jump into it. Some opportunities come up for certain people which they can’t turn down and I get that.

“I’ve seen people make that mistake and I hope I’m not one of them. There’ll be the right time for.”

Keane, who retired in 2018 and has undertaken punditry with Sky and Bein Sports since, explained his coaching style. “I like to play fast football, keep the ball on the floor, lots of energy with a high press,” he added.

“You need a team that suits your style but you also need the right players.”