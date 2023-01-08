Collins and Hodge star against Liverpool, Lyons makes big first impression

The stock of Nathan Collins continues to soar after the Wolves and Ireland defender was named man-of-the-match in Saturday’s FA Cup third round 2-2 draw at holders Liverpool.

Collins was a commanding influence at the back, executing a series of blocks and challenges at Anfield, as his side were cruelly denied progression when a goal by Toti Gomes was disallowed.

VAR didn’t have enough cameras to recommend reversing the assistant’s decision but pictures produced later proved he there was no offside during the build-up.

Collins, who became Ireland’s most expensive player in the summer by moving from relegated Burnley for an initial €23m, was joined in the visitors’ line-up by fellow Irishman Joe Hodge.

Both played the 90 minutes as the ascent of Hodge makes a call-up for, and possible involvement in, Ireland’s Euro 2026 opener against France on March 27 more of a certainty.

Jurgen Klopp might regret not starting Caoimhín Kelleher, a regular presence for Cup matches in recent years, as Alisson was exposed for both goals but the Corkman might be elevated for the replay at Molineux in 10 days’ time.

Elsewhere for the Irish in Saturday’s Cup action, Andy Lyons had a debut to remember as his Blackpool side hammered Nottingham Forest 4-1. Lyons only recently transferred from champions Shamrock Rovers for a six-figure sum and was thrust straight into a game in which compatriot CJ Hamilton found the net for the Championship outfit.

In another upset, Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over high-flying Newcastle United was backboned by a stellar showing from Mark McGuinness. The former Ireland U21 defender is due to be recalled by parent club Cardiff City and signed off with an impressive outing against the Magpies’ expensively assembled strikeforce.

League One also conquered in the meeting with QPR, as Promise Omochere’s winner sealed a famous 2-1 scalp for Fleetwood Town. The Ireland U21 striker, recruited from Bohemians last summer, expertly turned home the winner to seal the comeback win.

There was an even wider chasm between the Championship's Coventry City and non-league Wrexham but a looping header from Thomas O’Connor’s transpired to be decisive in their 4-3 win at the Ricoh Arena.

Shane Long rattling the net in Reading’s 2-0 victory over Watford maintains his streak of scoring in every calendar year since he moved to England from Cork City in 2005.