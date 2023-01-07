Liverpool labour to draw as Wolves force FA Cup replay

Late VAR drama leaves Wolves fuming as winner is ruled out for offside after entertaining over-and-back contest
MIND THE GAP: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan (left) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Anfield, Liverpool. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 22:20
Richard Tanner

Liverpool 2 Wolves 2 

Liverpool's inconsistent season continued when they were held to draw in the FA Cup by Premier League strugglers Wolves at Anfield.

They face a third round replay at Molyneux the week after next after an entertaining tie that swung one way, then the other before ending all-square.

With a rare free week ahead, Jurgen Klopp fielded fielded arguably his strongest team available to try and ensure progress to the next round - unlike the two previous FA Cup encounters with Wolves during his reign as boss when he fielded weakened teams and lost both.

Virgil Van Dijk was missing because of the hamstring injury he suffered at Brentford but his Dutch compatriot Cody Gakpo came in for his debut, following his £37m move from PSV Eindhoven.

Wolves have a midweek EFL Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest followed by a key Premier League game against fellow strugglers West Ham next weekend but new boss Julen Lopetegui also fielded a strong side as the Midlands continued their rejuvenation under the Spaniard.

They were gifted the lead in the 26th minute after a dreadful blunder by Alisson. The Liverpool keeper tried to pass the ball out to Trent Alexander-Arnold but played it straight to Goncalo Guedes who was able to take a touch before stroking the ball into the empty net.

Wolves were the better side in the first half and constantly worried Liverpool's shaky-looking defence with their pacy conter-attacks.

But Darwin Nunez brought the home side level with a side foot volley after a superb interception, run and pass by Alexander-Arnold on his 250th appearance for the club.

Mo Salah put Liverpool in front seven minutes into the second half after a mistake by Tote Gomes who headed Gakpo's cross to the Egyptian who made no mistake to net his 17th goal of the season.

But Wolves refused to give in and moments after coming on, Hee-Chan Hwang combined with fellow sub Matheus Cunha to grab a scruffy equaliser that again had fingers pointing at Alisson and defender Ibrahima Konate.

Wolves thought they had won it through Gomes but to Liverpool's huge relief it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Lopetegui raged over the decision but Klopp will have been relieved to fight another day.

Liverpool (4-4-3): Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 7 (Gomez 84, 5), Konate 5, Matip 5, Robertson 6; Henderson 6 (Keita 67, 5), Fabinho 5 (Elliott 79, 5), Thiago 5; Salah 7 Doak 84, 5), Nunez 7, Gakpo 6 (OXlade-Chamberlain 84, 5).

Wolves (4-4-3): Sarkic 7; Lembikisa 6 (Semedo 68, 6), Collins 8, Gomes 6, Otto 6; Traore 6, Hodge 7, Neves 6 (Cunho 62, 7), Ait Nouri 7; Guedes 7 (Hwang 62, 7), Jimenez 6 (Nunex 62, 7).

Referee: Andrew Madley 6.

