Omochere creates FA Cup history for Fleetwood as CJ Hamilton helps stun Forest 

Promise Omochere's winner sent Fleetwood into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Fleetwood had to come from behind but Omochere, who moved to Fleetwood from Bohemians last summer and scored his first goal for the club just last week, rifled in midway through the second half to knock the Sky Bet Championship side out.

Sam Field had broken the deadlock for QPR on 37 minutes, bundling in after Lyndon Dykes had helped on Ilias Chair's ball into the box.

But the lead lasted three minutes as the unmarked Toto Nsiala headed in Danny Andrew's corner to draw Fleetwood level.

Omochere produced a fine finish on the turn to give Fleetwood a deserved win and create one of the shocks of the third round.

Elsewhere non-league Chesterfield were denied a memorable win over West Brom, who hit a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had given the Baggies an early lead, but Tyrone Williams soon equalised for the Spireites, who are chasing promotion from the Vanarama National League.

Karlan Grant put West Brom in front again in the 17th minute, before Armando Dobra struck twice late in the first half to turn the match around.

Just when it looked like Chesterfield had done enough to hold out and reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in more than 25 years, Thomas-Asante struck again deep into stoppage time with a header to secure a replay.

Sky Bet Championship strugglers Blackpool dumped out Premier League Nottingham Forest with a 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

Marvin Ekpiteta put the home side ahead following a corner in the 17th minute with Ian Poveda-Ocampo adding a second just after the hour.

Ireland striker CJ Hamilton drilled in a third with substitute Jerry Yates adding a late fourth before Ryan Yates headed in a consolation for Forest.

Non-league Boreham Wood are also in the pot for the fourth-round draw after they fought back to draw 1-1 against Accrington.

Ryan Astley had given the League One side the lead, but Lee Ndlovu's header levelled things up in the second half.

League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich beat Rotherham 4-1 at Portman Road, where Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns both scored second-half penalties.

Championship leaders Bournemouth won 4-2 at Bournemouth, with Anass Zaroury scoring twice late in the first half.

Sunderland scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and end the hopes of League One Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Matthew Pennington's late header looked to have given the Shrews a memorable win, only for Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien to turn things around in a dramatic finish.

Fulham won 2-0 at Hull, Daniel James breaking clear to tap in a second in stoppage time after Hull keeper Matt Ingram had gone up for a corner. First-half goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle helped Sheffield United to a 2-0 win at Millwall.

Forest Green's tie against Birmingham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following heavy rain overnight in Gloucestershire.

