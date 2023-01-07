Ferguson leaves heroics to MacAllister as five-star Brighton cruise through

Middlesbrough 1 Brighton 5

EVAN Ferguson left it to Alexis MacAllister to grab the glory as Brighton ruthlessly showed Middlesbrough the gulf in class they must bridge if they are to fulfil their aim of coming up against Premier League opposition on a regular basis.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have scored more goals on their travels than any top-flight team, and continued their impressive form to see off a side who under the so far impressive guidance of Michael Carrick could well be facing them in the league next season but who on this occasion were utterly outclassed.

After scoring in his previous two league appearances, Ferguson for once failed to find the net as he added a first FA Cup start to his growing list of early-career milestones after out-of-favour forward Leandro Trossard was axed from the match-day squad.

Ireland international Ferguson still more than played his part in ensuring his team's place in Sunday's fourth round draw. He had a hand in the Seagulls' eighth-minute opener, playing in Solly March, whose shot was saved by Zach Steffen, only for Pascal Gross to calmly slot home the rebound home from close range for the midfielder's seventh goal of the season.

Had he shown a little more ruthlessness, which will surely come with the more game time he is exposed to, the towering teenager might have claimed Albion's second just before the half-hour.

Instead, the 18-year-old allowed the more senior figure of Adam Lallana to nip in front of him to chest home a Kaoru Mitoma's shot which bounced over Steffen and presented the veteran midfielder with a simple finish to restore the visitors' lead from no more than a yard out with his third goal of the campaign.

Boro had levelled in the 13th minute when Jason Steele made a mess of a low header from Chuba Akpom. Despite his celebrations, replays suggested the Boro forward's claims to a 14th goal of the season might be denied on review as the ball appeared to find the net via a post and the knee of Steele. Either way it's a goal the former Boro keeper will reflect on with little satisfaction.

MacAllister, a half-time substitute for Lallana, had an early impact on his second appearance back after his World Cup-winning exploits with Argentina as the midfielder stole in front of his marker Paddy McNair to glide home his side's third from Pervis Estupinan's 58th minute cross.

Ferguson left to a warm ovation from Brighton's small but perfectly formed band of travelling fans when he was replaced by Danny Welbeck just after the hour as the visitors' safe passage to the next round was sealed by two goals in the final 10 minutes.

MacAllister side-footed home from close range for his seventh of the campaign, before substitute Deniz Undav was allowed time and space to plant an angled drive into the bottom corner for his side's fifth late on to complete an emphatic victory.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen 5; Smith 5, Fry 5, McNair 4, Giles 4 (Bola 81, 4); Howson 5, Hackney 5 (Mowatt 59, 5); Forss 4 (Watmore 59, 6), Akpom 7, McGree 6 (Jones 59, 6); Crooks 6 (Archer 68, 6).

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele 6; Lamptey 7, Van Hecke 7, Colwill 8 (Webster 81, 6), Estupinan 7; Caicedo 6, Gross 8 (Undav 81, 7); March 7, Lallana 7 (MacAllister 46, 9), Mitoma 7 (Enciso 65, 6); Ferguson 7 (Welbeck 64, 6).

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)